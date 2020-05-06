Global pandemic coronavirus has pushed multiple industries to adopt work from home as the primary method of work. This shift has also pushed these industries to switch to video calls for coordination, work meeting, conferences, and more. In fact, video calling has gone mainstream with people using such platforms to keep up with their friends and family. As previously noted, one such platform to go big time with the pandemic is Zoom. The video conference platform has invaded the living room while attracting hundreds of thousands of users. The primary reason for this is likely the video quality of the calls. Also Read - Inside Xbox May 2020 Stream: Here's how to catch the first-look at Series X games

Beyond this, coronavirus has also impacted e-commerce in a major way. The impact mage it difficult for users to get any essential electronics until a few hours back. However, the e-commerce relaxation for essential items is only present in Green and Orange zones cross the country. The sudden shift towards work from home pushed an urgent need for better quality video calling equipment. This list of better equipment starts with a better-quality web camera followed by lighting, stands, and audio. But, the lockdown has made this difficult. Things are even more difficult for people using a desktop without a webcam.

Considering that your smartphone features a better camera, it is more than okay to wonder if there was a way to use your smartphone camera for all the video calls. The good news is, yes, there are multiple ways to use your Android or iOS smartphone camera for video calls. To be clear, we are not talking about making video calls on your smartphone using phone apps. Instead, we are talking about making calls on your laptop or desktop while using the video feed from your smartphone.

Here is how to use your smartphone camera as a webcam replacement; details

Step 1: First up, make sure that you have enabled developer options on your Android smartphone along with USB debugging. Check the internet to get device-specific instructions.

Step 2: As part of the second step, Install the “Iriun 4K Webcam for PC and Mac” app from Google Play Store and the companion desktop app from the website.

Step 3: text

Step 4: Once you get the video on your desktop or laptop. Head to the Zoom app or Microsoft Skype settings to select the “Iriun webcam” in the video settings options. It is also worth noting that this will only work on traditional Win32 desktop apps instead of any UWP apps. The desktop companion app allows users to switch the resolution to up to FHD. The smartphone app allows users to switch the orientation, mirroring, switching between the front and back camera, autofocus, and more.