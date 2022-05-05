Aadhaar number is more than just another piece of official document that we have. In addition to being a proof of identity and a proof of residence, it is also used for getting benefits under various schemes by the government. Apart from this, Aadhaar number is also essential for getting other government-authorised documents such as Ration Cards, passports and even PAN card. And so, it is important that organisations and individuals who accept Aadhaar number as an identity proof are able to verify its authenticity easily. Also Read - Apple reports 825 million pain subscriptions across all services

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the government body that issues Aadhaar cards, has shared two simple ways using which individuals and organisations can check if an Aadhaar number is real or fake via both an online and offline. Here's what they need to do.

How to verify if an Aadhaar number is real or fake (online mode)

To verify the authenticity of an Aadhaar number via online channels, here's what you need to do:

Step 1: Enter the Aadhaar number of the Aadhaar holder.

Step 2: Enter the captcha code and click on ‘Verify Aadhaar’ button.

Once you do so, you know if the Aadhaar number exists or not. In addition to this, you will also know details such as age band, gender, state and last 3 digits of Mobile of the Aadhaar holder.

How to verify if an Aadhaar number is real or fake (offline mode)

To verify the authenticity of an Aadhaar number via offline channels, here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Download Aadhaar QR Scanner app on your Android smartphone via Google Play or iPhone via Apple’s App Store and log in the app.

Step 2: Scan the QR code on the Aadhaar card of the card holder. On doing so, you will know if an Aadhaar number is authentic or not.

“UIDAI recommends verifying ‘Aadhaar’ as an additional check for residents, for instance, at the time of hiring an employee, domestic worker, driver or renting out to a tenant. The general public can also verify another person’s Aadhaar as a part of the background check at any point of time,” UIDAI wrote in a release.

Separately, UIDAI has also rolled an update to the Aadhaar app on Android and iOS. The update gets features such as push notification to residents, ‘My Requests’ to view the status of all requests and online demographic updates among other things.