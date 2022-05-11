Youtube is one of the most popular content consumption platforms on the market. Over billions of people use Youtube on daily basis and stream content from desktops, laptops, and mobile devices. Other than watching videos, we also comment on most of the videos. However, it gets difficult to keep track of your comments on the platform. But not to worry, as we are here for you. Also Read - YouTube will soon let you gift paid channel memberships to your friends: Check details

Today in this article, we'll show you how to view and edit your Youtube comment history. By doing this, you can check and reply back to some important comments. Also, you can cherish and get nostalgic by reading some of your oldest comments on videos.

How to View and Edit your Youtube Comment History

Viewing your Youtube comment history is just a few clicks away. We have included instructions for viewing your comment history on both mobile and desktop.

1. On Your Desktop

Step 1: Open Youtube.com on your desktop.

Step 2: Click on the Hamburger icon in the top left corner.

Step 3: Find History and click on it.

Step 4: Once you click on history, a small window will open on the right side, here click on Comments.

Step 5: Now, you’ll be able to see your Youtube comment history and edit it.

2. On Your Mobile

Step 1: Open the Youtube application on your mobile.

Step 2: Click on your Profile Picture.

Step 3: Scroll down and look for the “Your data in Youtube” option and click on it.

Step 4: Once you click on it, you’ll need to sign in.

Step 5: After you sign in, you’ll be able to see an option called comments in the “Your Youtube dashboard ” section, simply click on it.

Step 6: Now, you can view and edit your youtube comments.

That’s how you can easily view and edit your Youtube comment history.

How to Delete Old Youtube comments

When you reach the last step in any of the above methods, you will see a cross icon on the top right corner of a comment. Just click on it, followed by hitting the delete button on the pop-up. Once you do this, that particular comment will be deleted.