comscore How to View and Edit your Youtube Comment History
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To View And Edit Your Youtube Comment History
News

How to View and Edit your Youtube Comment History

How To

Keeping track of your Youtube comments is important. Here's how you can view, edit, or delete your Youtube comments.

Youtube 1

Youtube is one of the most popular content consumption platforms on the market. Over billions of people use Youtube on daily basis and stream content from desktops, laptops, and mobile devices. Other than watching videos, we also comment on most of the videos. However, it gets difficult to keep track of your comments on the platform. But not to worry, as we are here for you. Also Read - YouTube will soon let you gift paid channel memberships to your friends: Check details

Today in this article, we’ll show you how to view and edit your Youtube comment history. By doing this, you can check and reply back to some important comments. Also, you can cherish and get nostalgic by reading some of your oldest comments on videos. Also Read - How to write Youtube Comments in Bold, Italics, and Strikethrough formats

How to View and Edit your Youtube Comment History

Viewing your Youtube comment history is just a few clicks away. We have included instructions for viewing your comment history on both mobile and desktop. Also Read - How to view subtitles on YouTube videos

1. On Your Desktop

Step 1: Open Youtube.com on your desktop.

Step 2: Click on the Hamburger icon in the top left corner.

Step 3: Find History and click on it.

Step 4: Once you click on history, a small window will open on the right side, here click on Comments.

Step 5: Now, you’ll be able to see your Youtube comment history and edit it.

2. On Your Mobile

Step 1: Open the Youtube application on your mobile.

Step 2: Click on your Profile Picture.

Step 3:  Scroll down and look for the “Your data in Youtube” option and click on it.

Step 4: Once you click on it, you’ll need to sign in.

Step 5: After you sign in, you’ll be able to see an option called comments in the “Your Youtube dashboard ” section, simply click on it.

Step 6: Now, you can view and edit your youtube comments.

That’s how you can easily view and edit your Youtube comment history.

How to Delete Old Youtube comments 

When you reach the last step in any of the above methods, you will see a cross icon on the top right corner of a comment. Just click on it, followed by hitting the delete button on the pop-up. Once you do this, that particular comment will be deleted.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 11, 2022 8:06 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 11, 2022 8:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to View your Youtube Comment History
How To
How to View your Youtube Comment History
Apple rolls out update for Airpods 2, AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, AirPods 3

How To

Apple rolls out update for Airpods 2, AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, AirPods 3

Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Apple starts testing foldable panels for iPhone, iPads

Mobiles

Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Apple starts testing foldable panels for iPhone, iPads

Google I/O 2022 to begin at 10.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

How To

Google I/O 2022 to begin at 10.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

Sony Xperia 1 IV launched: All details here!

Mobiles

Sony Xperia 1 IV launched: All details here!

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple rolls out update for Airpods 2, AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, AirPods 3

Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Apple starts testing foldable panels for iPhone, iPads

Sony Xperia 1 IV launched: All details here!

WhatsApp will soon let you filter your chats

Elon Musk's Tesla recalls 130,000 cars: Here's why

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Sony Bravia 32W830k भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कितनी है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

क्रिप्टो का हाल: Terra ने खराब की इंवेस्टर्स की हालत, 1 लाख रुपये रह गए बस ₹3000

इस साल दिवाली में दस्तक दे सकती है 2022 Toyota Innova, हाइब्रिड पावरट्रेन के साथ आएगी कार

How to enable picture-in-picture mode on Windows 11: इस तरह काम के साथ-साथ देख पाएंगे वीडियो

BGMI x Baby Shark क्रॉसओवर की वापसी, प्लेयर्स को फिर मिलेगा स्पेशल इनाम पाने का मौका

Latest Videos

Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video

Features

Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video
How To Save Battery Life on Your iPhone, Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Features

How To Save Battery Life on Your iPhone, Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone
GIZMORE GIZFIT 910 PRO SMARTWATCH Review, With in-Built Speaker Bluetooth Calling & Music, Bold Metallic Body

Reviews

GIZMORE GIZFIT 910 PRO SMARTWATCH Review, With in-Built Speaker Bluetooth Calling & Music, Bold Metallic Body
How to Remove WhatsApp Account from Multiple Devices, Watch this tutorial to learn

Features

How to Remove WhatsApp Account from Multiple Devices, Watch this tutorial to learn

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999