How to know who viewed your Facebook profile with these hacks

Facebook is one of the most popular social media platforms where most people tend to spend most of their time. This seems like a possibility when you know you have loads to do there: know about people you are friends with, message people, upload photos/videos, and even play games.

But, these are the basic Facebook tasks one can do. The Mark Zuckerberg-owned platform is purportedly also used to stalk people and keep a close eye on its users, especially when they are a possible enemy, someone you envy, or probably on an ex you still want to know about.

This brings us to the question, "how can you see who viewed your Facebook profile?", and the answer to this question is by following some hacks, which we are going to talk about over here. Hence, keep on reading to finally get an answer to the question you have been asking for some time now.

How to know who viewed your Facebook profile? (Web)

The first way to go about it is a process that contains some steps. But, kid you not, it is full-proof. One thing to note is that it works for Facebook’s web version and not the Facebook app. Here are the steps to follow:

Step 1: Open your Facebook account on the web by visiting Facebook.com.

Step 2: Once you are on your Facebook page or timeline, right-click anywhere.

Step 3: Now, select the ‘View Page Source’ option to view your Facebook’s source.

Step 4: Once the page source opens, tap ‘CTRL+F’ to bring about the search bar that is used to look up stuff.

Step 5: Now, type in ‘BUDDY_ID’ in the search bar and tap enter.

Step 6: Once this is done, you will be provided with a number of Facebook profile IDs next to ‘BUDDY_ID.’ All you need to do is copy any one of the IDs, open a new tab, search for ‘Facebook.com/15-digit ID,’ and the profile of the person who viewed your profile appears.

We tried this hack to see for ourselves and it actually works. Although, there are chances this workaround can flash the same profile ID multiple times, creating some sort of confusion.

How to know who viewed my Facebook profile? (Android)

Another way of finding out who has been visiting your Facebook profile without you knowing is through an Android app. There are several apps available on the Google Play Store when you search for it. However, out of many apps, the one that seems decent enough is Who Viewed My Profile. This app can help you figure out who visited your profile on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, basically, all the Zuckerberg babies.

All you need to do is download the app from the Play Store and select any of three options (Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp) to know the visitors of any of the apps. You just need to log into the selected platforms, following which you will see a list of people who have viewed your profile. The names will be unveiled after tapping on them.

To get direct access to the names, an ad-free experience or no usage limit, you can top for the Pro version of the app by paying some amount of money.

We tried the Who Viewed My Profile app and surprisingly, it works. We were able to see our Facebook stalkers, with the results being similar to the one coming from the aforementioned hack.

How to know who viewed my Facebook profile? (iOS)

The iOS platform is slightly more secure and hence there isn’t any iOS app to find out who viewed your Facebook profile. However, iOS users can always follow hack number 1 to figure this out.

We hope these methods prove useful for you to know who has been keeping an eye on you, either just for fun or to keep yourself safe on social media. After all, the idea is to remain safe on the internet and keep away from stalkers of all kinds.