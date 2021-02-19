comscore How to know who viewed your Facebook profile with these hacks
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Want to know who is stalking you on Facebook? These simple hacks can help you
News

Want to know who is stalking you on Facebook? These simple hacks can help you

Apps

Facebook is quite popular where a lot happens, including people keeping an eye on you. But, you can know who they are and remain safe. Here's how to go about it.

who viewed facebook profile

Image: Pixabay

Facebook is one of the most popular social media platforms where most people tend to spend most of their time. This seems like a possibility when you know you have loads to do there: know about people you are friends with, message people, upload photos/videos, and even play games. Also Read - Here's why '#DeleteFacebook' is trending on micro-blogging platform Twitter

But, these are the basic Facebook tasks one can do. The Mark Zuckerberg-owned platform is purportedly also used to stalk people and keep a close eye on its users, especially when they are a possible enemy, someone you envy, or probably on an ex you still want to know about. Also Read - Facebook Smartwatch might feature Messaging, Health tracking, custom operating system: Report

This brings us to the question, “how can you see who viewed your Facebook profile?”, and the answer to this question is by following some hacks, which we are going to talk about over here. Hence, keep on reading to finally get an answer to the question you have been asking for some time now. Also Read - WhatsApp Privacy Update: WhatsApp asked by SC reasons for lower standards of privacy for Indians

How to know who viewed your Facebook profile? (Web)

The first way to go about it is a process that contains some steps. But, kid you not, it is full-proof. One thing to note is that it works for Facebook’s web version and not the Facebook app. Here are the steps to follow:

Step 1: Open your Facebook account on the web by visiting Facebook.com.

Step 2: Once you are on your Facebook page or timeline, right-click anywhere.

 

know who viewed facebook profile

Step 3: Now, select the ‘View Page Source’ option to view your Facebook’s source.

Step 4: Once the page source opens, tap ‘CTRL+F’ to bring about the search bar that is used to look up stuff.

 

know who viewed facebook profile

Step 5: Now, type in ‘BUDDY_ID’ in the search bar and tap enter.

Step 6: Once this is done, you will be provided with a number of Facebook profile IDs next to ‘BUDDY_ID.’ All you need to do is copy any one of the IDs, open a new tab, search for ‘Facebook.com/15-digit ID,’ and the profile of the person who viewed your profile appears.

 

know who viewed facebook profile

We tried this hack to see for ourselves and it actually works. Although, there are chances this workaround can flash the same profile ID multiple times, creating some sort of confusion.

How to know who viewed my Facebook profile? (Android)

Another way of finding out who has been visiting your Facebook profile without you knowing is through an Android app. There are several apps available on the Google Play Store when you search for it. However, out of many apps, the one that seems decent enough is Who Viewed My Profile. This app can help you figure out who visited your profile on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, basically, all the Zuckerberg babies.

know who viewed facebook profile

Who Viewed My Profile app

All you need to do is download the app from the Play Store and select any of three options (Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp) to know the visitors of any of the apps. You just need to log into the selected platforms, following which you will see a list of people who have viewed your profile. The names will be unveiled after tapping on them.

To get direct access to the names, an ad-free experience or no usage limit, you can top for the Pro version of the app by paying some amount of money.

We tried the Who Viewed My Profile app and surprisingly, it works. We were able to see our Facebook stalkers, with the results being similar to the one coming from the aforementioned hack.

How to know who viewed my Facebook profile? (iOS)

The iOS platform is slightly more secure and hence there isn’t any iOS app to find out who viewed your Facebook profile. However, iOS users can always follow hack number 1 to figure this out.

We hope these methods prove useful for you to know who has been keeping an eye on you, either just for fun or to keep yourself safe on social media. After all, the idea is to remain safe on the internet and keep away from stalkers of all kinds.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 19, 2021 12:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

NASA Perseverance rover landing on Mars in 360-degree
News
NASA Perseverance rover landing on Mars in 360-degree
OnePlus 9 Pro tipped to feature 120Hz LTPO display, quad camera

Mobiles

OnePlus 9 Pro tipped to feature 120Hz LTPO display, quad camera

Moto e7 Power with 5,000mAh battery launched in India

Mobiles

Moto e7 Power with 5,000mAh battery launched in India

Apple planning to manufacture iPads in India

News

Apple planning to manufacture iPads in India

This is when Poco X3 Pro could launch in India: Expected price, features

News

This is when Poco X3 Pro could launch in India: Expected price, features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

NASA Perseverance rover landing on Mars in 360-degree

OnePlus 9 Pro tipped to feature 120Hz LTPO display, quad camera

Microsoft Office 2021 announced: Here's what is new

Apple planning to manufacture iPads in India

This is when Poco X3 Pro could launch in India: Expected price, features

Top 5 truly wireless earphones available in India

5 tips to help you replace your chunky laptop with a lightweight Apple iPad

Here's what all you need to consider before buying a vacuum cleaner

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 India launch by mid-March: What we know

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans under Rs 250

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to know who viewed your Facebook profile with these hacks

How To

How to know who viewed your Facebook profile with these hacks
Here's the reason why #DeleteFacebook has been trending on Twitter

News

Here's the reason why #DeleteFacebook has been trending on Twitter
Facebook Smartwatch likely to have custom OS, health tracking feature

Wearables

Facebook Smartwatch likely to have custom OS, health tracking feature
WhatsApp asked by SC reasons for lower standards of privacy for Indians

Apps

WhatsApp asked by SC reasons for lower standards of privacy for Indians
How about a Facebook smartwatch? Looks like it could be a reality soon

Wearables

How about a Facebook smartwatch? Looks like it could be a reality soon

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola लाया 5000mAh बैटरी वाला एक और सस्ता स्मार्टफोन Moto E7 Power, कीमत 7499 रुपये से शुरू

WhatsApp फिर से ला रहा है Privacy Policy, हो जाइए तैयार

Android 12 release date: कब होगा लॉन्च? मिलेंगे जबरदस्त WiFi और Camera फीचर

Asus ROG Phone 5 इस तारीख को हो रहा लॉन्च, होगा सबसे धांसू Gaming Phone

OnePlus 9 सीरीज का खास फीचर हुआ लीक, बढ़ जाएगी फोन की बैटरी लाइफ

Latest Videos

Nokia 5.4 review: Good design and battery, rest not so much

Reviews

Nokia 5.4 review: Good design and battery, rest not so much
List of top 5 games under 50MB

Features

List of top 5 games under 50MB
Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery
Indian govt vs Twitter: Controversial tweets, hastags and all that you need to know

News

Indian govt vs Twitter: Controversial tweets, hastags and all that you need to know

News

NASA Perseverance rover landing on Mars in 360-degree
News
NASA Perseverance rover landing on Mars in 360-degree
OnePlus 9 Pro tipped to feature 120Hz LTPO display, quad camera

Mobiles

OnePlus 9 Pro tipped to feature 120Hz LTPO display, quad camera
Microsoft Office 2021 announced: Here's what is new

News

Microsoft Office 2021 announced: Here's what is new
Apple planning to manufacture iPads in India

News

Apple planning to manufacture iPads in India
This is when Poco X3 Pro could launch in India: Expected price, features

News

This is when Poco X3 Pro could launch in India: Expected price, features

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers