How to watch Netflix movies with friends online

You might have been missing the times when you used to watch movies with your friends. The coronavirus outbreak has forced everyone to stay indoors and maintain distance when outdoors. While the theaters in India are still closed, there are ways you can watch movies online with your friends. A few weeks back, Netflix introduced Watch Party, so that you can watch videos with friends and even chat together simultaneously.

Users can also try the "Rave" app if they want to watch not just Netflix, but also YouTube videos. It is available for iOS and Android users. Netflix Party is not an app and is basically a Chrome extension that lets you watch videos with friends. It allows people to sync their programs remotely. Further, the tool also lets people who watch movies 'together' also chat while they watch.

The description of the chrome extension's description says, "Netflix Party is a Chrome extension for watching videos remotely with friends, e.g., for movie nights with that long-distance special someone. It synchronizes video playback and adds group chat."

Netflix Party: How to watch movies with friends online

Step 1: Install the Chrome extension, and then pin it to Chrome toolbar. Open up Netflix, and start watching a movie or episode. The Netflix Party extension icon, which is situated next to the address bar should be red.

Step 2: You need to click on the “NP” icon to generate a new link. This link will let your friends watch your content with you. The easiest way to get through this is to send the link to your friends. The person who hosts the Netflix party also gets to decide who else can control the playback.

Step 3: Make sure that they open it in a browser window where they are already signed into their Netflix accounts. Clicking on the red “NP” initials on the toolbar syncs up the feed and opens a chat area on the right side of your screen.