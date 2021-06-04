How to watch The Family Man Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video for free?

The one thing most of us will relate to is the urge to “veg out” in front of our TVs and watch content to pass the lockdown time period right now. Oftentimes, we are on the lookout for shows and movies for this is what we have right now. To give us some content, Amazon Prime Video has finally released Season 2 of The Family Man and those who have watched the first season would know what’s the hype about. Also Read - Amazon launches miniTV free video streaming service in India: What is it, how to use?

If you intend to watch Season 2 of the show or start with the first one to get onto the bandwagon, all you need to do is head to Amazon Prime Video. But, what if you don’t want to pay? Will you still be able to watch it? The answer, to everyone’s joy, is a yes! The question now is, how? And is it legal? If you have these questions in your head too and are eagerly waiting to binge-watch the series, you are at the right place. Also Read - How to use Amazon Prime Video 'Shuffle episodes' feature

The Family Man 2 now airing!

Before we jump to the main part, here’s a gist about the Manoj Baypayee-starrer Indian show. The Family Man Season 2 is a sequel to the Amazon Prime Video show going by the same that aired in 2019. The show is an action-drama that stars Samantha Akkineni (Rajalakshmi), Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Shreya Dhanwanthary (Zoya), and more as the lead actors, besides Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari. Also Read - Amazon Prime Video gets shuffle button but with limited functionality

The show’s first season, which got an overall IMDB rating of 8.6, is also available on Amazon Prime Video, so you can watch/rewatch it too.

How to watch The Family Man 2 for free?

Amazon recently ended the free trial perk that was available until recently. But this doesn’t mean there isn’t a workaround to access the video-streaming platform for free, that too legally. Popular telecom operators such as Airtel, Jio, and Vi. They are kind enough to bundle the subscription up for free so that you can watch whatever content is available.

Airtel users can go for the Rs 89, Rs 131, the Rs 299, and the Rs 349 prepaid plans are there to do the deed. All these plans provide you with a free trial of a month. Once you recharge and get hold of the freebie, you are then simply needed to sign up with your Amazon credentials. If you are new to Amazon too, just create an account first, which will require you a few minutes. Airtel postpaid plans (Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 749, Rs 999, and Rs 1,499) offer the same. This subscription is for a year. Broadband users also get the perk with the Rs 999 Entertainment, Rs 1,499 Ultra, and Rs 3,999 Premium plans.

The Vodafone Idea (Vi) postpaid plans provide users with Amazon Prime Video’s free subscription for a year. The plans include the Rs 499, the Rs 699, and the Rs 1,099 plans.

So is the case with Jio. It offers a year’s free Amazon Prime Video with its postpaid plans, namely, the Rs 399, the Rs 599, the Rs 799, the Rs 999, and the Rs 1,499 plans. The JioFiber plans (Rs 999, Rs 1,499, Rs 2,499, Rs 3,999, Rs 8,999) also offer Amazon Prime Video along with access to several other OTT platforms for free.

All these plans offer calling, 4G data, and more as the primary offerings. To know about all of them, you can visit the respective websites.

Amazon Prime Video subscription, if you’re interested!

Following this, if you wish to become a permanent member and watch more shows/movies, you can choose from the Amazon Prime video subscription plans. the Rs 329 plan (for three months) or the Rs 999 plan (for a year). There was a 1-month plan too, which got discontinued recently. There was a mobile-only Rs 89 plan too but is available only via Airtel prepaid plans as a free trial.

Both these new plans offer other Amazon services (Amazon Music, Amazon Prime delivery, and more), besides access to online content.

But, Amazon tries to make things easier for people. It currently has an offer that provides people aged between 18 and 24 access the Rs 329 and the Rs 999 plans at 50 per cent off. Users will be required to pay the full amount and verify their age. Once this is done and they are deemed eligible, the extra money will be credited to the Amazon Pay wallet. This will turn the plans’ price to Rs 165 and Rs 499, respectively.

This proves beneficial as you can request any one of the required age to sign up for you even if you aren’t the age. The drawback is that the money won’t be credited to your bank account, so you will be required to make a purchase via Amazon India.