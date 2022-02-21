comscore How to withdraw covid-19 PF advance fund via Umang app: Follow these simple steps
How to withdraw covid-19 PF advance fund via Umang app

If EPFO account holders want to take advantage of the advance facility, then they can claim through the EPFO website. Apart from this, you can also apply for an advance amount from your PF account through UMANG App.

The uncertainty in the lives of all of us has increased a lot after the Corona pandemic started across the globe. However, the Omicron variant is considered less dangerous than the Delta variant, but the government is still warning everyone to be safe. In this regard, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has started a new facility for the people. According to this, employees have been allowed to withdraw double the amount if they are affected from Corona and in case of a medical emergency. Also Read - Vivo V23e with 44MP selfie camera, fast charging launched: Price in India, specs

In view of the need in an emergency, you can now withdraw up to Rs 1 lakh from your Employee Provident Fund on an urgent basis. The government had issued a circular on June 1, 2021, that if you want to withdraw money from your EPFO fund for a medical emergency, you can easily withdraw up to Rs 1 lakh. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 5G first sale tomorrow: Launch day offers, price, specifications, more

If EPFO account holders want to take advantage of the advance facility, they can claim through the EPFO website. Apart from this, you can also apply for an advance amount from your PF account through UMANG App. Also Read - Oppo A76 with Snapdragon 680 SoC, a 90Hz refresh rate display debuts in Malaysia

To withdraw money from an EPF account online, you must have an active Universal Account Number (UAN). Apart from this, the mobile number linked with Aadhaar should be active. Aadhaar, PAN, and other bank details must be verified.

First of all, you have to register on the Umang app. Here’s how you can do it:

STEP1: Depending on your device, download the Umang app from the Google Play Store or Apple Play Store.

STEP2: Open the app and select “New User.”

STEP3: On the ‘Registration’ screen, enter your mobile number and select ‘Proceed.’ After that, the mobile number verification page will appear.

STEP4: Enter the OTP and then proceed to set the MPIN. After typing the MPIN, click on ‘Confirm MPIN.’

STEP5: Select ‘Proceed,’ answer the security question, and proceed.

STEP6: Enter your Aadhaar number if you wish to link or click on ‘Skip’ to ‘Profile Information Screen.’ Here you have to enter your profile information and click on ‘Save and Proceed.’

STEP7: After this, the registration process is completed, and you will be redirected to the home screen.

STEP8: After that, you will log in to the app using your Aadhaar number.

STEP9: The information will be used for e-KYC.

STEP10: After creating the profile, the Umang profile will automatically copy the Aadhaar information.

How to withdraw money using the Umang app:

STEP1: To use the service of the mobile app, open the app on your phone and log in.

STEP2: Select ‘All Services’ from the drop-down menu.

STEP3: Now search for ‘EPFO.’

STEP4: Select the ‘Raise Claim’ option from the drop-down menu.

STEP5: You need to enter your EPF UAN number to generate an OTP.

STEP6: Enter the OTP which was received on your registered mobile number.

STEP7: Now select the type of withdrawal and fill out the form completely.

STEP8: You will get an acknowledgment slip or claim reference number once the request is submitted correctly.

STEP9: You can use the reference number to track the status of your withdrawal request.

STEP10: This app can also be used for Pension Withdrawal, COVID-19 Advance, and Access to Employee Passbook.

STEP11: Members can also request a scheme certificate, UAN activation, and allotment.

  • Published Date: February 21, 2022 2:05 PM IST

Best Sellers