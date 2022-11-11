Amazon announced its payment wallet called Amazon Pay a few years back. Ever since its launch, it has grown to become a full-fledged payment option to do all types of payments. You can book movies, pay bills, and also buy anything from Amazon with the Pay balance. Also Read - Amazon announces Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Check top deals here

However, not many know that you can also easily withdraw the Pay balance. The Pay balance can be transferred to your bank account in a few simple steps. But before seeing the steps for the same, do note that you need to complete KYC in order to transfer funds. If you have already completed your KYC, follow the steps below.

Transfer Amazon Pay balance to bank account

Step 1: Open the Amazon app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on the Amazon Pay option which will mostly be on the homepage itself. If you don’t find the option, tap on the hamburger icon in the bottom right corner and then tap on Amazon Pay.

Step 3: Once you follow the above step, you will be in the Amazon Pay section. Now to transfer the pay balance to your bank account, tap on Send Money.

Step 4: Select the bank to which you want to send the pay balance money.

Step 5: Verify the mobile number and bank details by sending an SMS (SMS will be automatically sent, just tap on send when the screen pops up).

Step 6: Tap on To Bank.

Step 7: Enter the IFSC code, account number, and the name of the account holder.

Step 8: Hit the Pay Now button.

Step 9: Now, you will see all the options to pay, tap on Show more ways, followed by selecting Amazon Pay balance as the wallet for payment.

Step 10: Lastly, tap on continue.

That’s it. Now, your Amazon Pay balance will be transferred to your bank account, which means you can withdraw it in cash if needed.