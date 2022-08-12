comscore How to write Instagram name in a stylus font 
News

How to write Instagram name in fancy font 

How To

Here's how you can write your name on Instagram in a stylus font and stand out from the crowd.

Stylish name on Instagram 1

Instagram is a cool place and addictive as well. You will find flashy posts and stories, fancy reels that would help you get the dopamine kick, and weird videos that you’d expect to see more. In addition to this, you might have come across accounts that have interesting bios and names written in a stylish font. Such fancy styles aren’t officially available on the app and you can’t use such stylish fonts directly from your smartphone’s keyboard. Also Read - Facebook sees massive drop in teen usage in last seven years: Report

In order to write names in such stylish fonts, you will either need to copy and paste the name from an app or website or add a new keyboard to your phone that allows you to use stylish fonts. In this story, we will show you how you can keep a stylus name on your Instagram account. Also Read - Instagram can monitor 'everything happening on external websites' without your consent: Report

How to Instagram name in a stylus font

First of all, you will need to download an app on your smartphone. The app that we will be showing is available on both Android and iOS platforms. If you don’t want to download a third-party app, you can find a fancy text writer online and change your Instagram name with it. Also Read - How to translate Instagram DMs automatically to different language

Stylish name on Instagram

Step 1: Open PlayStore or App Store on your smartphone.

Step 2: Search for the ‘Stylish Text – Fonts, Keyboard‘ app by Wisdomlogix Solutions.

Step 3: Now, Install the app and open it.

Step 4: Once you open the app, you will see multiple different fonts. What you need to do is type your name in the ‘Good Evening’ section.

Step 5: After you follow the step above, you will see your name in all the fonts available. Depending on the style you prefer, tap on it.

Step 6: Now, you will be able to copy your name in the stylish font you selected.

(You can also add a stylus bio on your Instagram with this app._

Step 7: After you copy the text, head back to Instagram.

Step 8: Tap on your Profile on the bottom right.

Step 9: Tap on Edit Profile.

Step 10: Lastly, replace your existing name, which is in the normal font, with this stylish name that you just copied. Once you do, tap on Done.

Now your Instagram name will be visible in a Stylish font.

  • Published Date: August 12, 2022 8:39 PM IST

