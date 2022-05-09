comscore How to write Youtube Comments in Bold, Italics, and Strikethrough formats
How to write Youtube Comments in Bold, Italics, and Strikethrough formats

Whether it be a bold text or italic calligraphy, we always notice Youtube comments that have special formatting. You too can write Youtube Comments in Bold, Italics, and Strikethrough

Ever since the Internet in India has gone cheap, Youtube viewership has grown tremendously. Apart from the Youtube videos, what’s interesting are the comments on all of the videos. You might have stumbled upon such conspicuous comments that are written in stylish formats. Whether the comments have bold text or italic calligraphy, we always notice them on the Youtube platform. But, the question is, how do you write youtube comments in bold, italics, or strikethrough formats? Let’s find out. Also Read - How to view subtitles on YouTube videos

How to write Youtube Comments in Bold, Italics, and Strikethrough formats

Bold Youtube Comments Also Read - Indian govt blocks 16 YouTube channels, including 6 from Pakistan for spreading fake news

Bold Comments on Youtube Also Read - How to download YouTube videos for offline viewing

If you are someone who’s always on Youtube, then using the bold format in the comments could be interesting for you and for the readers. Following is how you bold text in Youtube comments.

To bold your comments, you just need to add an asterisk sign*” at the start and end of the word or sentence. By doing this, the text’s thickness will be increased making your comment way more noticeable.

Italic Comments on Youtube

Italic texts are great for writing in a special way. Writing in Italic calligraphy on Youtube can make your comments noticeable. To make your comment Italic, simply add an underscore “‘_”‘at the start and end of the word or sentence.

StrikeThrough Comments on Youtube

Striking off some words or sentences from your Youtube comment can be a way to highlight something that you didn’t need in a particular Youtube video. Just like the two other text formatting styles, this is also a way by which you can make your comment noticeable. To strike off a word or sentence, add a dash” at the start and end of the word/sentence.

You can also write Youtube comments using multiple formatting styles. You can use asterisk + dash(*-, -*) to make a text or sentence bold and struck out at the same time.

That’s how you can easily add different text formatting to comments on Youtube. By using these formatting styles, you can make your comments much more noticeable on Youtube. Will you be using these formats? Or have you already? Do let us know in the comments.

  Published Date: May 9, 2022 8:11 PM IST
  Updated Date: May 9, 2022 8:14 PM IST

