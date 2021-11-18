comscore Here's how it is possible to send fake live location on WhatsApp
Beware! You might be getting wrong live locations from your known contacts

One of the more essential and well-received features of the instant messaging app is sharing live location. But what if I tell you that you can also share the fake live location to trick your friends and family members. Here's how to do it

WhatsApp is one of the most used instant messaging apps with 2 billion active users worldwide. Apart from normal texts, the platform allows users to make video or voice calls and set Status. One of the more essential and well-received features of the instant messaging app is sharing live location. But what if I tell you that you can also share the fake live location to trick your friends and family members. Also Read - WhatsApp now lets you choose who sees your ‘last seen' status, profile photo

Sharing a fake live location is very simple but first, let’s talk about how to share the correct live location. The live location feature on WhatsApp allows you to share your real-time location with an individual or group chat. Also Read - How to save important messages on WhatsApp

How to share correct live location

  1. Enable location permissions for WhatsApp in your phone’s Settings
  2. Go to Apps & notifications
  3. Tap on Advanced
  4. Then tap on App permissions
  5. Click Location
  6. turn on WhatsApp
  7. Open an individual or group chat.
  8. Tap Attach symbol
  9. Go to Location
  10. Share live location
  11. Select the length of time you’d like to share your live location. Your live location will stop being shared after the selected amount of time.
  12. Tap Send

How to share fake live location

STEP1: Download the GPS Emulator app from Google Play Store Also Read - How to edit photos on WhatsApp Web through Photo editor

STEP2: To use the app, make sure Developer Options are enabled

STEP3: to enable, go to your phone’s Settings

STEP4: Go to the About section

STEP5: Find Build number by tapping on it multiple times until it says ‘You are now a Developer’

STEP6: You will find the Developer options under system settings

STEP7: Now open the GPS Emulator app

STEP8: Set any fake location you want to send

STEP9: Tap on the green location button

STEP10: Now your fake current location is set

STEP11: Open a chat on WhatsApp

STEP12: Tap on Location

STEP13: Share live location

STEP14: Here, you will notice that you have shared a fake live location.

Note: However, we don’t recommend you download a third-party app and use these tricks unless it is absolutely important to share the fake location.

  • Published Date: November 18, 2021 3:49 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 18, 2021 4:10 PM IST

