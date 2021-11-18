WhatsApp is one of the most used instant messaging apps with 2 billion active users worldwide. Apart from normal texts, the platform allows users to make video or voice calls and set Status. One of the more essential and well-received features of the instant messaging app is sharing live location. But what if I tell you that you can also share the fake live location to trick your friends and family members. Also Read - WhatsApp now lets you choose who sees your ‘last seen' status, profile photo
Sharing a fake live location is very simple but first, let’s talk about how to share the correct live location. The live location feature on WhatsApp allows you to share your real-time location with an individual or group chat. Also Read - How to save important messages on WhatsApp
How to share correct live location
- Enable location permissions for WhatsApp in your phone’s Settings
- Go to Apps & notifications
- Tap on Advanced
- Then tap on App permissions
- Click Location
- turn on WhatsApp
- Open an individual or group chat.
- Tap Attach symbol
- Go to Location
- Share live location
- Select the length of time you’d like to share your live location. Your live location will stop being shared after the selected amount of time.
- Tap Send
How to share fake live location
STEP1: Download the GPS Emulator app from Google Play Store Also Read - How to edit photos on WhatsApp Web through Photo editor
STEP2: To use the app, make sure Developer Options are enabled
STEP3: to enable, go to your phone’s Settings
STEP4: Go to the About section
STEP5: Find Build number by tapping on it multiple times until it says ‘You are now a Developer’
STEP6: You will find the Developer options under system settings
STEP7: Now open the GPS Emulator app
STEP8: Set any fake location you want to send
STEP9: Tap on the green location button
STEP10: Now your fake current location is set
STEP11: Open a chat on WhatsApp
STEP12: Tap on Location
STEP13: Share live location
STEP14: Here, you will notice that you have shared a fake live location.
Note: However, we don’t recommend you download a third-party app and use these tricks unless it is absolutely important to share the fake location.