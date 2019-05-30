ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: How to play Dream11, earn points, game rules and more

Cricket in India is not just a game, it’s a religion. IPL 2019 season just ended and now we have the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 starting from today (May 30). This year, England is hosting the tournament and there’s already a lot of excitement around it. Indeed, cricket has a lot of following in India, and every fan is also an expert when it comes to talking about the game and team performance.

It is this time when fantasy cricket apps such as Dream11 are quite popular where users can create their own teams, and pick a captain for each match. Depending on your selection, if the cricketers perform in the match, you earn points. You can add money and enter the contest by paying the given entry fee. At the end of each game the points are calculated and your performance is compared with other players in the league. If you make it to the top of the list, you do earn some money. In case you don’t make it to the top, you lose money.

Now, you may be thinking that betting is illegal, and may have concerns about Dream11. However, there’s no need to worry. “This is not betting or gambling, but a game of skill. In 2017, when a lawyer filed a case against Dream11, saying it should be shut down, the Punjab and Haryana HC ruled that it’s not betting and gambling, but a game of skill and a business protected under the Constitution of India. Then the lawyer appealed to the SC, but the petition was dismissed,” co-founder Bhavit Sheth said. So, without any further ado, lets take a lot at how to go about Dream11.

How to download Dream11 and setup

The Dream11 app is available on both Android and iOS platforms. The company also has its official website – www.dream11.com – from where you can login, pick your team and play the game. Now, while the iOS app is available to download via Apple’s App Store, for Android, the app isn’t available on the Google Play Store. Instead, you’ll have to download the APK from the company’s official website.

Once downloaded, click on “Login” and here, you will get an option to Register using your mobile number or using Facebook or Google account. Once the account is created, you’ll see types of sports – Cricket, NBA, Football and others on the home screen. Based on the type of sports you follow, you can go ahead and play.

Choosing your Dream11 team

On the home screen, there are different tabs for sports, and here, you need to tap on Cricket. You’ll see the list of upcoming matches along with the number of hours for the kick-off. Tap the match for which you want to choose the team, and you’ll be taken to the contest page. On the upper left, you’ll find a tab called my teams, tap on it, and then tap create team.

Here, you will have to select a team of 11 players, which can be mix and match between the two teams. You get a total of 100 credit points, and each player has a credit rating. Consider this like a budget given to players, where each player has some credit attached to them.

Ideally, choose one wicketkeeper, four batsmen, three bowlers (a mix of fast and slow bowers, a spinner) and three all-rounders. You can even have five bowlers, two all-rounders and so on. Once done, save the team.

How to join the contest in Dream11

Once you have created and saved your team, head over to the home page and again tap on the match for which you’ve chosen your team. Here you will see a number of contests along with the prize pool. So, for instance, there is a prize pool of Rs 2 crore and some 380,000 spots. You can tap on it and look at the prize breakup, giving you an idea of how much you can earn.

Of course, for joining the contest you need to pay money, ranging from as low as Rs 35, and going all the way up to Rs 9,999. You can make this payment using credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI. Once the funds are loaded, just tap on the green button (where the price is mentioned), and tap on Join Contest. If all goes well, you’ll successfully join the content.

Do remember, you’ll have to choose your team daily for each and every match, and then pay if you want to enter the contest. There is also a free option where you can join the “practice contests” to get a clear idea of how this works before betting your hard earned money.