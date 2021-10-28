Cricket fans from all over the world have geared up to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The T20 World Cup 2021 was earlier proposed to be held in India. But due to the Corona pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shifted it to the UAE and Oman. Eight qualifying groups will partake in the first round of the competition. Four of these groups will enter the Super 12. Also Read - India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match today: How to watch online for free

The initial eight groups are Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Namibia, Oman, and Papua New Guinea. The last match of the T20 World Cup will be played on November 14.

In the second 2021 T20 World Cup group, India is among the big eight against Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and West Indies.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: How to watch free live streaming

Cricket fans can watch the live telecast of matches on Star Sports while the live streaming of these matches can be seen on Hotstar. The annual subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Super is available at Rs 899, and the Premium subscription is available at Rs 1,499. There is a mobile plan as well, which is priced at Rs 499 a year.

You can watch the live telecast of all matches on Star Sports 2 Hindi channels. Additionally, you can also watch live streaming on the Disney Plus Hotstar app. You will enjoy T20 World Cup matches in theaters this year as well. For cricket fans, T20 World Cup matches will be shown on the big screen in 75 cinemas across 35 cities, including the capital Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad.

You can access Disney+ Hotstar via Android, iOS devices as well with Amazon Fire Stick TV. Additionally, telecom companies Airtel, Vi, and Jio offer Disney + Hotstar subscriptions to their users along with some prepaid recharge plans.

Today’s match

Super 12 stage match will be played today in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between Australia and Sri Lanka. The match will kickstart at 07:30 pm (IST) at Dubai International Stadium in UAE.

India vs. New Zealand match

India vs New Zealand Match will be on 31st October 2021at 7: 30 PM IST in Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

On the scoreboard, Pakistan is currently at the first position with 4 points, while Afghanistan has 2 points. India, New Zealand, and Scotland are ranked 4th, 5th, and 6th after losing one each, while Namibia is at number 3 without opening their account with their first match yet to come.