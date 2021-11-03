comscore India vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021: How to watch live streaming free online
India vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021: How to watch live streaming free online

IND vs AFG ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match today: Here's how you can watch the live stream free on your mobile phone, PC, TV, and more using Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup: After losing two consecutive matches with Pakistan and New Zealand, India’s chance in the T20 World Cup hangs by a thread. While today’s match will decide India’s position in the tournament, there’s a lot at stake for Afghanistan as well. Although a win against Afghanistan will be a bleak opportunity for India to stick in the WC, as Afghans will have to beat New Zealand in the upcoming match. Also Read - JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

As for the Blue team, if they get a green signal today, they will have to beat Namibia and Scotland to stand a chance of making it to the semis. Here are the details on today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Afghanistan Super 12 game- Also Read - Airtel introduces 5GforBusiness initiative to demonstrate 5G use cases to business

India vs Afghanistan ICC T20 WC 2021: Live stream, squad, match timings, other details

India vs Afghanistan ICC T20 WC 2021: Match timings Also Read - India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup today: Live stream online, squad, match time, other details

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Afghanistan Group 2 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST today, November 3. Toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where is today’s T20 World Cup match happening?

The T20 WC 2021 India vs Afghanistan Super 12, Group 2 match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

India’s Predicted XI against Afghanistan

Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Where will today IND vs AFG T20 WC 2021 be broadcast?

Today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Afghanistan match will be aired on Star Sports channels- Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD, and DD Sports.

How to stream the match online for free?

Cricket fans can catch the live-action, with scores, commentary right on their mobile for free on the Disney+ Hotstar streaming platform. The annual subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Super is available at Rs 899 and the Premium subscription is available at Rs 1,499. The mobile plan starts at Rs 499 a year.

Published Date: November 3, 2021 5:14 PM IST
Updated Date: November 3, 2021 5:20 PM IST
  • Published Date: November 3, 2021 5:14 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 3, 2021 5:20 PM IST

