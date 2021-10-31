comscore ICC Mens T20 WC India vs New Zealand match today: How to watch live stream free online
India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup today: Live stream online, squad, match time, other details

IND vs NZ ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match today: Here's how you can stream the match online for free on your mobile phone, PC, TV and more using Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Livestream: India lost their opening match with Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup last Sunday and all eyes on the home turf are stuck on the Blue team as today’s match will finalize their spot in the Super 12. The Indian cricket team will lock horns with Kane Williamson-led New Zealand team in the evening. Also Read - JioPhone Next to launch on November 4: Here's how the smartphone looks

While both the teams have lost their match with Pakistan, there is a lot at stake in today’s game. If one is to consider past record, team India’s experience hasn’t been that smooth with the Kiwis as the last time they managed to beat the Blackcaps was in the 2003 ODI World Cup. Whether Team Blue makes any change to their playing XI or sticks to the same roster remains to be seen. Here are all the details on how to live stream today’s match for free online. But before you proceed, here’s a brush-up on the general knowledge on where exactly is ICC T20 World Cup 7th edition, 15-man squad from both teams, etc. Also Read - JioPhone Next releasing this Diwali: Top features to know before you buy the Jio-Google smartphone

Where is India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup happening?

Today’s T20 World Cup matches are happening at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium and Dubai International Stadium in UAE. With Afghanistan battling against Namibia in the first set, Team India will step on the ground in the evening fixture. Also Read - JioPhone Next is touted as the most “affordable” smartphone yet, but is it really?

India vs New Zealand World Cup: Squads

Indian Squad for T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami, Ravindra Jadeja. As cited by reports, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and Deepak Chahar are on the reserve list.

New Zealand Squad for T20 World Cup: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee with Adam Milne in the reserved list.

Probable playing XI

Indian team: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya/Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand team: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee/Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

India vs New Zealand match time

The match will commence at Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST. Both the team will toss at 7:00 PM.

Where to watch the Blue and Kiwi team battle in the World Cup for the hot seat?

The T20 World Cup matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, and DD Sports.

How to watch the T20 World Cup online in India for free

The T20 World Cup matches can be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The subscription plans of the streaming service start from Rs 499 and go up to Rs 1,499 for the premium plan.

Published Date: October 31, 2021 6:21 PM IST
  • Published Date: October 31, 2021 6:21 PM IST

