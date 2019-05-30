ICC World Cup 2019: How to watch world cup online on Reliance JioTV and Hotstar

While the official 2019 Cricket World Cup ceremony was launched yesterday, the 2019 World Cup is all set to kick off today. Furthermore, the England and South Africa players will mark the beginning of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Kennington Oval in London today. The 12th edition of the Cricket World Cup will continue till July 14, 2019, and will be hosted in England and Wales. Notably, 10 countries will be participating in the Cricket World Cup 2019 and a

total of 45 matches will be played in the league stage. You can watch the 2019 ICC world cup live on your mobile phones via HotStar, Reliance JioTV and other platforms.

ICC World Cup live streaming online 2019: How to watch world cup online in India

In India, cricket fans can watch ICC World Cup 2019 on Star Sports, which is the official broadcaster of cricket matches. You can also watch the world cup 2019 live telecast 2019 online on Hotstar on your mobile phone. If you are not aware, Hotstar is owned by Star India. Additionally, one will have to buy a subscription to Hotstar Premium or Hotstar VIP to watch the tournament.

The Hotstar Premium will cost you Rs 299, which is monthly based, and you want a year-long subscription of the same, then you will have to spend Rs 999. With this plan, you will not only get access to ICC World Cup 2019 matches, but also to the latest American TV shows, Hollywood blockbusters and more. The Hotstar VIP option is priced at Rs 365 for the entire year. On purchasing this option, you will get access to live sports, Indian movies and TV shows, and Hotstar Specials.

Apart from Hotstar, cricket fans can also watch the ICC World Cup 2019 live on the JioTV app on their mobile phones. But, you will be directed to the Hotstar app, once you open the Jio TV app to watch the match, where you will be able to watch all the ICC World Cup 2019 matches live.

Besides, UK and the US cricket fans can watch the World Cup 2019 matches live on Sky Sports on their mobile phones. They can even watch the matches via the Hotstar app as it is now available in both US and UK. People in Australia and New Zealand can watch the ICC World Cup 2019 tournament via the Kayo Sports streaming service, 91mobiles reports.