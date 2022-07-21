ITR 2022-23: Here's how to file ITR online for AY 2022-23; follow these step-by-step rules

The Income Tax Return Filing (ITR) last date for salaried taxpayers and non-auditable cases is 31 July 2022. The Income Tax Department shared a tweet on Saturday, 16 July 2022, stating the due date to file income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2021-22 (FY22). Everyone should remember the last date, which is 31 July 2022. If the yearly income of an individual is above Rs 5 lakh per annum, a late fee of Rs 5,000 will be imposed. If the income is below Rs 5 lakh per annum, then a late fee of Rs 1,000 will be imposed on the person who will file the ITR after the deadline. Also Read - Taxpayers demand ITR filing deadline extension as new website faces technical glitches

Have you filed your ITR for AY 2022-23 yet?

The due date to file ITR for AY 2022-23 is 31st July, 2022.

File today and avoid the last minute rush!

Pl visit: https://t.co/GYvO3n9wMf #ITR #FileNow pic.twitter.com/tX733vnyLR — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 19, 2022

Meanwhile, recently the income tax department on its official Twitter handle said that software provider Infosys is taking “proactive measures” to deal with the ‘irregular traffic’ on the portal. “It has been noticed that taxpayers are facing issues in accessing ITD e-filing portal. As informed by Infosys, they have observed some irregular traffic on the portal for which proactive measures are being taken. Some users may be inconvenienced, which is regretted,” the IT department tweeted.

It has been noticed that taxpayers are facing issues in accessing ITD e-filing portal. As informed by @Infosys, they have observed some irregular traffic on the portal for which proactive measures are being taken. Some users may be inconvenienced, which is regretted. — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 2, 2022

To e-file your ITR, people need to create an account on the e-filing portal. Once done, you can log in and go ahead with the rest of the filing process. https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/about-portal is the official portal of Income Tax Department, Ministry of Finance, Government of India. The portal has been developed as a Mission Mode Project under the National E-Governance Plan. The objective of this portal is to provide a single window access to the income tax related services for taxpayers and other stakeholders.

How to file your income tax return for AY 2022-23

Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can do it on the e-filing portal

1. Visit the Income Tax e-filing website and select the ‘Login’ button.

2. Log in to the portal by entering the username and password

3. Once you are logged in, click on the “e-file” category, select ‘File Income Tax Return’ from the drop down

4. Select the required Assessment year and click on “Continue”

5. Select the filing mode as “online” and select ‘individual’ for the “Please select the status applicable to you to proceed” category

6. Select the ITR form type as per your requirement

7. Choose the right reason for filing the returns above the basic exempted limit from the given choices

8. Enter your bank details

9. Read the income tax return summary very carefully and edit the incorrect details, if any.

10. After that, you need to verify the returns and send a hard copy to the Income Tax Department. You cannot skip this step in any condition, as verification is mandatory