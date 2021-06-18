India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) WTC final test match live streaming: When and Where to watch live World Test Championship match

IND vs NZ WTC Final Live Streaming Online: India will wrangle with New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship. While the summit clash was set to begin from Friday, due to rainy weather at Southampton the toss has been delayed and the first session on Day 1 of the ICC WTC Championship final is canceled.

While the hopes are still up for a change in weather tomorrow, here is how you can watch live stream of IND vs NZ WTC Final online and get ball-by-ball commentary, scores, and more.

IND vs NZ World Test Championship Final: How and where to watch livestream

India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final will be available on the Star Sports network. For those fans who want to catch the live-action and get scorecards on their mobile, they can stream the match on Disney Hotstar+. Notably, the match will be broadcast in 195 countries including the US and Australia.

IND vs NZ World Test Championship Final: Where is it happening?

India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final will be held at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Good morning from Southampton. We are just over an hour away from the scheduled start of play but It continues to drizzle here. The match officials are on the field now. ☔ #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/Kl77pJIJLo — BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2021

IND vs NZ World Test Championship Final: Squad for India and New Zealand

The Indian squad will have Virat Kohli as captain, Rishabh Pant as the wicketkeeper, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, and Ajinkya Rahane.

As for the New Zealand team, Kane William will take the command for its folks Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young. India has managed to win 21 matches out of 59 against New Zealand, 16 of which are played on the home turf, while the rest 5 in the Land of the Long White Cloud.