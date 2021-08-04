India vs England 1st Test series: How to watch live coverage on SonyLiv, JioTV

India vs England 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming: India and England’s first test series kick starts today. The 1st Test match began at 3:30 PM IST. While many are swayed to Tokyo Olympics 2020, the cricket test series has quietly swooped in. Ind vs Eng first Test Series is happening at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Here is how you can watch the live commentary and action on your device online.

India vs England 1st Test series: Where and how to watch live coverage of the first test series at Trent Bridge

The 1st Test between India and England will be broadcasted live on SONY SIX channels- Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD. Interested viewers are just required to download the SonyLiv app on their mobile to stream the match online. Besides this, users can watch the test series on JioTV as well.

India vs England 1st Test series: Team players battling for the trophy

Team India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.

Team England: Joe Root (capt), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Mark Wood.

India vs England 1st Test series: Where will the Test be played?

India vs England 1st Test match kicks in at the Trent Bridge stadium in Nottingham, UK.

India vs England 1st Test series: Who won the toss, latest update

England has won the toss and decided to bat first. “It looks like a reasonable wicket, a little bit of movement. If we get off to a good start in the first hour, we could capitalize. Always exciting to play a big series like this. And hopefully, we could perform really well. Jonny Bairstow comes back, Sam Curram comes in as well. It has been so long since we last played. Jack Leach unfortunately misses out; a very tough decision. You’ve got to pick the best team to pick 20 wickets,” Joe Root said (via NW18). Jasprit Bumrah takes the first wicket with England standing at 0 score in the first over.