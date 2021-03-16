India vs England 3rd T20I: How to watch on your mobile phone

India vs England third Twenty20 International (T20I) match will take place today at 7 PM IST, with the Indian international cricket team being led by Virat Kohli and the England international cricket team being led by Eoin Morgan. This T20I series consists of five matches, with the first one being one by England and the second one by India. Also Read - Jio Cricket app with live score updates launched for Jio Phone

The match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, located in Ahmedabad, India, with no in-person attendance, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST with the match starting at 7 PM IST.

Here's how you can watch the third T20I match between India and England live on your PC and smartphone:

India vs England 3rd T20I: Watch live on Hotstar

The Star Network has won the Indian broadcasted and streaming rights for India vs England T20I series. All matches under the series will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels on TV and via Disney+ Hotstar on the web, Android, iOS and Amazon Fire TV stick.

To watch today’s India vs England 3rd T20I interested users need to get a Disney+ Hotstar Premium or VIP subscription.

The Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription is priced at Rs 299 per month and or at Rs 1,499 per year. The VIP subscription is priced at Rs 399 per year.

How to get Disney+ Hotstar VIP for free?

Reliance Jio and Airtel bundle a complementary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with select prepaid plans, including Airtel’s Rs 401, Rs 448, Rs 599 and Rs 2,698 prepaid plans, and Reliance Jio’s Rs 401, Rs 499, Rs 598 and Rs 777 prepaid plans. Once you recharge with any of these plans, your complimentary subscription will automatically get activated within 10 minutes. They you can head to the Disney+ Hotstar website or app and login with your mobile number and OTP.