comscore India Vs England T20 World Cup semi final today at 1.30 pm IST: How to watch it live
News

India vs England cricket T20 World Cup 2022 today: When, where, how to watch the match live

How To

The winner of today's match will compete against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup finals.

Highlights

  • The India vs England match will be livestreamed on Disney Plus Hotstar today.
  • The winner of today's match will play against Pakistan in the finals.
  • Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 7 wickets in the first semi-final match.
Untitled design - 2022-11-10T092248.676

Image: ICC

The much-awaited India vs England cricket T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place today in the Adelaide Oval, South Australia. The first semi-final match was held between Pakistan and New Zealand, where Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 7 wickets in Sydney. The winner of today’s match will play against Pakistan in the finals at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Today’s cricket match will begin at 1.30 pm IST. Also Read - Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hotstar in a single Airtel plan: How to activate OTT services on your mobile number

India vs England T20 World Cup semi Final match: How to watch it live

cricket, t20 world cup, india vs england

Image: ICC

As mentioned earlier, today’s India vs England cricket match will kick off at 1.30 pm IST. To watch the match live, you can go to the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD channels or watch the livestream on Disney+ Hotstar. Also Read - Brahmastra release on Hotstar: Here is how much free users will need to pay

Watch India vs England live score online on Disney+ Hotstar: Subscription plans

If you do not have a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, you can buy one now. The Premium plan is priced at Rs 299 per month or Rs 1,499 per year. It offers access to movies, shows, sports and more in 4K. The Disney+ Hotstar Super subscription plan will cost you Rs 899 for a year. This will be ideal plan for those subscribing just to watch cricket or other matches live. Notably, this plan allows up to two devices in Full HD resolution.

Disney Plus Hotstar Airtel offer

Airtel is offering a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription on select recharge plans. Buyers can get up to one year of free subscription for free on Rs 181, Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 599, Rs 839, Rs 2,999 and Rs 3,359 recharge plans.

Disney Plus Hotstar Jio offer

Reliance JioFiber users will get a Disney Plus Hotstar Premium subscription for free. However, other Jio users can get free access to the OTT platform with Rs 1,499 and Rs 4,199 recharge plans.

Disney Plus Hotstar Vi offer

Vi users can get access to the Disney+Hotstar Mobile subscription for free by buying the following tariff plans: Rs 151, Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 601, Rs 901, Rs 1,066 and Rs 3,099.

  • Published Date: November 10, 2022 9:55 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 10, 2022 9:56 AM IST
