India vs England T20 series begins on Friday, March 12 at 6.30pm IST in the country. India and England will face off in a five-match T20 series starting March 12 and continue till March 20. All matches will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad. All five matches to be played in the series will be streamed live online on Disney+ Hotstar. You will also be able to watch the India vs England T20 match series livestream on TV.

How to watch India England T20 series live on TV

The India England T20 series will be streamed live on the Star Sports network channels. Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels will broadcast all matches live in English. You will be able to watch all these matches live on regional Star Sports channels in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telegu. Also Read - Chinese smartphone brand Vivo returns as title sponsor for IPL 2021

Additionally, you will also be able to watch the matches on smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs. You will be able to stream the matches live on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Also Read - Reliance Jio's low-cost JioBook laptop with Android-based JioOS coming soon: Report

How to watch India England T20 series livestream for free on Disney+ Hotstar

Primarily, to watch all matches live users will need a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription that starts at Rs 399 for a year. However, if you don’t wish to purchase a new subscription, there are several recharge plans from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-idea that offer free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Several Jio prepaid plans offer free Disney+ Hotstar. Some of which include Rs 401, Rs 499 cricket pack, Rs 777 and Rs 2599. Earlier this week, Vodafone-Idea (Vi) launched four new prepaid recharge packs with Disney+ Hotstar subscription including Rs 401, Rs 501, Rs 601, Rs 801.

The free Disney Hotstar+ VIP subscription has also been extended to postpaid Vi plans including the Rs 499 Entertainment+ plan, Entertainment + Rs 699 plan and the REDX plan.