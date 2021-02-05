India vs England test match begins at 9:30 am today, February 5, 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Today is the first test match of the four-match series. This marks the resumption of international cricket in the country after nearly a long gap of 11 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Also Read - Airtel beats Reliance Jio again, adds 2x subscribers in Q3 FY2021

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary confirmed that first India vs England Test match will be played behind closed doors while the second match will have 50 percent crowd in attendance. Here's how to watch the IND vs ENG first test match for free online. Check out here.

How to watch India vs England (IND vs ENG) test match free online

If you are watching from home it should be noted that the Indian vs England test match will be livestreamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV app. The test match will also be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

Disney+ Hotstar is available with two subscription plans including the Disney+ Hotstar VIP pack that costs Rs 399 per year and the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription that is priced at Rs 1,499 per year. The VIP pack allows you to watch Live sports including the IND vs ENG cricket streaming, the Premier League football and Formula 1, Multiplex blockbusters, Disney+ content in languages, and Hotstar Specials.

Several Reliance Jio prepaid plans come bundled with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. There’s a Jio Cricket Pack Rs 401 plan that offers 28 data validity, with unlimited voice calls and 3GB data per day. Another Jio plan worth Rs 598 offers a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a longer duration of 56 days coupled with 112GB data and unlimited voice calls. Other Jio prepaid recharge plans that offer a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription include Rs 777 with validity 84 days and Rs 2599 with a validity of 365 days.

Reliance Jio also offers Rs 499 Jio Cricket Pack that also offers a Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 56 days coupled with a total of 84GB data.