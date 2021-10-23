India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021 livestream: India and Pakistan will go head-on head in their opening game of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tomorrow, October 24. The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with both the teams being a part of group 2 in the tournament. This time along, Pakistan will be looking to end their losing streak against India at the Twenty20 World Cup, with India beating the country in all of their 12 matches at the T20 and 50-over World Cups. Also Read - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021: How to watch livestream online for free

India in its warm-up matches against England and Australia defeated both the teams. During its warm-up matches, Pakistan manages to defeat West Indies but lost to South Africa. Also Read - India's CCI must introduce anti-competitive practices for global tech giants, allow Indian businesses to flourish

The match will be conducted at the Dubai International Stadium at 78:30 PM IST. The toss will happen at 7:00 PM IST. Also Read - FIR filed against Twitter India again, now over child pornography content

Live broadcasting rights for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 have been acquired by the Star network in India. All T20 matches will be streamed live on the Star Sports and Star Sports HD channels on television. Digital streaming rights for the same have also been snagged by the Star Network, with all the matches set to stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform.

Ind vs Pak ICC T20 World Cup 2021 livestream on Disney+ Hotstar

The India vs Pakistan match will be livestreamed on the Disney+ Hotstar streaming platform. Seeing the popularity of the sport in both the countries and the rivalry between them, this could be one of the most-streamed matches of the series. You can watch the match free of cost for 15 minutes without signing in to the platform.

The annual subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Super is available at Rs 899 and the Premium subscription is available at Rs 1,499. There is a mobile plan as well, which is priced at Rs 499 a year.

The service can be accessed using the web, Android, iOS, and the Amazon Fire TV stick.

How to watch Ind vs Pak ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match for free

If you are an Airtel, Vi or Reliance Jio prepaid subscriber, you have a chance to watch the matches for free thanks to the bundled Disney+ Hotstar subscription with select plans.