Instagram 2020 Prediction filter: How to find and try Instagram’s new AR filter easily

Seen your friends predict how their life in 2020 is going to be? Check out how you can try out the hilarious new Instagram AR filter too.

Instagram has been rolling out a bunch of new Spark AR filters since rolling out the feature back in August 2019. While the filters have been popular for a while now, Instagram has added a bunch of new filters that you must have seen your friends flaunting. This includes the ‘2020 predictions’ filter that is known to produce both hilariously appropriate and straight-up ridiculous results at times.

Unfortunately, the ‘browse filters’ section in the app has no search button where you can simply look for it. If you too do not want to miss out on the fun, here’s how you can try the filter for yourself. Make sure you have Instagram updated to the latest version before you begin.

Step 1:  Fire up Instagram and go to the ‘search’ page. The search page is where you’d usually look for new people by searching for their names or Instagram handles. In this case, we’re going to be looking for the particular artist who developed the ‘2020 Predictions’ filter.Open Instagram

Step 2: In the search bar, type ‘filippo.soccini’ and you should have the artist’s profile pop right up. Filippo is an AR Filter creator who has developed a bunch of effects.  You can swipe right on his posts to go to his face filters section. Here you will find the 2020 Predictions filter among other filters by Filippo.Search for ‘filippo.soccini’

Step 3: Tap on the 2020 Predictions filter. You will be shown a tease at what the filter looks like. In the bottom left, click the ‘Try it’ button to use the filter.Choose 2020 Predictions

Step 4: Once you have selected the filter, it will open up on your front camera via Instagram’s camera app. Get your face in the center of the screen and instead of tapping, hold on the shutter button to take a video. Keep holding the button till you get a particular prediction card. At this point, you can either continue rolling the camera to record your reaction or let go of the button to stop recording.Try the filter

Step 5: If you like the filter, it is better to save it along with your other quickly accessible filters. Otherwise, you may have to hunt for the artist again. To do this, tap on the filter name when the filter is open on the front camera. You can find the name between your gallery icon and the switch-camera icon. Tapping on the button will bring up a few options where you can choose the save option.Save the filter

Once you have recorded your prediction as a short video clip, feel free to save and share the clip as you would do with a regular Instagram video. You may similarly try out new filters by looking for the artists who created the respective filters.

  • Published Date: January 20, 2020 12:56 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 20, 2020 1:00 PM IST

