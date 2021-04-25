comscore Instagram auto feed/timeline refresh: How to turn it off on Android, iPhone
Instagram auto feed/timeline refresh: How to turn it off on Android, iPhone

If you dislike Instagram’s auto feed refresh feature, there are simple steps to prevent the Instagram app from doing so on iPhones and Android.

If you spend a substantial amount of your day on Instagram, you might find the automatic feed refresh annoying. It indeed feels depressing to miss out a new post as soon as the app opens and automatically changes the feed. While Instagram is yet to introduce a fix for this solution, it turns out that a simple fiddling with your phone’s settings can help you solve this issue. Also Read - How to view Instagram Stories without others knowing: Instagram Tips and Tricks

The reason Instagram does this auto feed refresh is due to the app automatically refreshing itself in the background. Not only does this mess up the Insta feed, it also eats away your phone’s battery life. However, whether you are using Instagram on an Android phone or an iPhone, there’s a simple way to prevent the app from refreshing in the background. Also Read - Instagram introduces new ways to protect people from abuse

How to turn off Instagram auto-refresh

Turn of Insta auto-refresh on iPhone, iPad

– Head over to the Settings app and tap on General. Also Read - Pakistan blocks Facebook, Twitter and other social media apps until 3 pm

– Tap Background App Refresh and find out Instagram on the list

– Toggle the Turn off Background App Refresh option by tapping on it. You can also switch off background app refresh for all the apps on your phone from the first option. You can also set it to refresh an app only while using Wi-Fi or while using Wi-Fi & Cellular Data.

Turn off Insta auto-refresh on Android

On Android, the process changes on the basis of what skin you are using. However, most of the options are similar and whether you use OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, or Motorola, here’s a way to easily make the change.

-Locate and open the Settings app.

– You need to tap on the Wi-Fi and Mobile data option. This is usually located on the top of the menu on all variants of Android.

– Find out an option that says something similar to Data Usage and then tap on Mobile Data Usage.

– Select Instagram from the list under the graph and tap “Allow background data usage to turn off.”

– Once you turn it off, Instagram will stop refreshing the feed in the background automatically.

Another easy way to prevent Instagram from updating itself and hog on to data as well as battery life is to close the app from the multi-tasking pane. This can be achieved on both Android and iPhones.

  Published Date: April 25, 2021 5:01 PM IST

Instagram auto feed/timeline refresh: How to turn it off on Android, iPhone
