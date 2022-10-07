comscore How to create, organise Instagram collections: A step-by-step guide
Instagram Collections: How to save, organise photos and videos

Here's a step-by-step guide on how users can create an Instagram collection with the help of bookmarked posts.

Instagram is a photo-sharing platform where it allows users to save their favourite photos and videos to go through them later. Hence, they don’t have to take a screenshot of these pictures or videos but bookmark them instead. This feature is available for both private and public accounts. They can organise and create their own Instagram collections. Also Read - Meta will introduce new formats of ads into the Instagram app

Do note that if the creator deletes the post, it will automatically get deleted from your collection as well. Here are the steps that you can follow to create an Instagram collection. Also Read - Amazon India to help buyers purchase products via live streaming

How to create a new Instagram collection

  1. To create a collection, go to your profile
  2. Tap on the menu (three horizontal lines in the top right corner)
  3. Tap on “Saved”
  4. Now click on the “+” sign in the top right corner
  5. Choose the images you want to put in this collection from the saved posts and tap “Next”
  6. You can then give a name and change the cover of this collection

If you are creating a collection while saving a post, you can follow these steps: Also Read - Instagram Notes is a new feature that allows you to share what's on your mind within 60 characters

  1. Tap on the three dots in the top right corner of the post
  2. Select the “Save” option

The app will show a “Saved to (name of the collection)” notification. Users still have a choice to save the post to a particular collection by going to the profile and opening the bookmarks category.

Here are the steps you can follow to organise your Instagram collection.

How to organise an Instagram Collection

  1. Go to the profile>menu>saved
  2. Now open the “All” tab and hold the post you want to move to a specific collection and organise accordingly
  3. You can also visit a particular collection and tap on “Add to collection”
  4. You will then see all the saved posts that you can add to the collection, select the ones you want to move
  5. Now tap on “Done” and you are good to go

Users also have an option to remove posts from the collection if they like.

  Published Date: October 7, 2022 2:19 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 7, 2022 2:25 PM IST
