Instagram expands product tagging tool to all US users

Instagram has announced that it is expanding the ability to add product tags in its posts to every user in the United States. On creating a post, all users will be able to tag a brand and then specify a product. Visitors who tap those product tags can to get detailed information on the product through an Instagram detail page.

Currently, you can only tag products on posts to the feed and product tagging only works on public accounts, not private one. Instagram is working on making this feature available for stories.

"Now we are giving access to everyone to inspire those closest to them by enabling product tagging in posts. From supporting brands you love to helping your friends and family discover new products they may like, sharing products on Instagram just got easier," the company said in a statement.

When creating a post, use the tagging feature to tag a brand then specify a product. When someone taps on your product tag on your published Feed post, they will be able to get detailed information about the product through a product detail page on Instagram and then can purchase the product directly in app or through the brand’s product detail page.

How to add a product tag:

Start to create a post on Feed.

Tap ‘Tag people’.

Search and tag the brand first. 2 options should show up at the bottom labeled ‘People’ & ‘Products’.

Tap ‘Products’.

Tap photo to start tagging products. Use descriptors to find the product. Once you find the product, specify any styles and/or colors, then tap to add tag.

Hit ‘share’ to publish the post!

Meanwhile, Instagram revealed a new feature that will make it easier for users to support a social cause on the platform. With this feature, every time users search for a hashtag that belongs to a social cause, it will give them an option to back the movement if they want. They can just tap on “Support” and choose to “spread the word” via direct messages on the platform or start a fundraiser.

As per the blogpost, “Hashtags have long been a place where people discover new causes to support on Instagram, and now when you search for specific hashtags associated with certain movements, you’ll have the option to support them.”