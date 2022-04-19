comscore Are you a creator? Here's how you can tag a product on Instagram
News

Instagram expands product tagging tool to more users: Here's how to use

How To

Instagram is expanding the ability to add product tags in its posts to every user in the United States.

instagram

Instagram expands product tagging tool to all US users

Instagram has announced that it is expanding the ability to add product tags in its posts to every user in the United States. On creating a post, all users will be able to tag a brand and then specify a product. Visitors who tap those product tags can to get detailed information on the product through an Instagram detail page. Also Read - Instagram now lets you multitask as you DM your friends

Currently, you can only tag products on posts to the feed and product tagging only works on public accounts, not private one. Instagram is working on making this feature available for stories. Also Read - Instagram to make it easier to discover and support social causes on the platform

“Now we are giving access to everyone to inspire those closest to them by enabling product tagging in posts. From supporting brands you love to helping your friends and family discover new products they may like, sharing products on Instagram just got easier,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - Instagram may soon let you respond to Stories with voice notes

When creating a post, use the tagging feature to tag a brand then specify a product. When someone taps on your product tag on your published Feed post, they will be able to get detailed information about the product through a product detail page on Instagram and then can purchase the product directly in app or through the brand’s product detail page.

How to add a product tag:

Start to create a post on Feed.

Tap ‘Tag people’.

Search and tag the brand first. 2 options should show up at the bottom labeled ‘People’ & ‘Products’.

Tap ‘Products’.

Tap photo to start tagging products. Use descriptors to find the product. Once you find the product, specify any styles and/or colors, then tap to add tag.

Hit ‘share’ to publish the post!

Meanwhile, Instagram revealed a new feature that will make it easier for users to support a social cause on the platform. With this feature, every time users search for a hashtag that belongs to a social cause, it will give them an option to back the movement if they want. They can just tap on “Support” and choose to “spread the word” via direct messages on the platform or start a fundraiser.

As per the blogpost, “Hashtags have long been a place where people discover new causes to support on Instagram, and now when you search for specific hashtags associated with certain movements, you’ll have the option to support them.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 19, 2022 1:05 PM IST

