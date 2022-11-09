comscore How to use Instagram’s in-app scheduling feature
News

Instagram gets in-app scheduling feature: How to use it

How To

Instagram now lets you schedule all your posts on its platform. Here is an easy guide of how you can use this feature.

Highlights

  • Instagram has introduced an in-app scheduling feature in its app.
  • Instagram’s in-app scheduling feature is available only for creators.
  • Instagram will roll out its in-app scheduling feature to its users in the coming weeks.
Instagram

Image: Pixabay

Instagram has introduced a new feature on its platform that enables users to schedule various posts on its platform. The newly introduced feature enables users to schedule an image, a post carousel, or a Reel up to 75 days prior to the time when users want the post to go live. Also Read - Instagram gets in-app scheduling, Achievement features, but you can’t use them yet

“You’ve been asking for it and we’ve listened! We’re rolling out content scheduling tools right in the Instagram app,” Instagram wrote in a post on its platform announcing the feature. Also Read - WhatsApp gets Online Presence feature: How to use it

Prior to this update, Instagram users could only schedule live videos on the Meta-owned photo and video sharing platform up to 90 days in advance. But with today’s update, users can schedule almost every post on the platform.

But there is a catch. Instagram is rolling out this feature only to the creators on its platform. This means that users in general, people like you and me, will not be able to access this feature, at least not yet.

Coming to the availability, Instagram said that its in-app scheduling feature will be available to all users globally in the coming weeks.

As Instagram’s in-app scheduling feature arrives in the app, here’s an easy guide explaining how you can schedule a post in Instagram.

How to schedule a post on Instagram

Step 1: Open Instagram app on your Android smartphone or your iPhone.

Step 2: Click on the Plus icon on the top of the app to select an image or a video that you want to share. Alternatively, you can also tap your profile image with a plus icon on top to start creating a Reel.

Step 3: Tap on Next and then select the filter that you want to add.

Step 4: Now, write a caption, tag people that you want to mention in the post, add a location and finally add the music of your choice.

Step 5: After you have created the post for sharing, but before sharing it, tap the Advanced Settings option at the bottom of the page.

Step 6: Now scroll down and tap the ‘Schedule this post’ toggle.

Step 7: Select the time and date that you want the post to go live in the feed of your followers.

Step 8: Now navigate back to the Instagram post flow.

Step 9: Lastly, tap the ‘Schedule’ post button to finish scheduling the post.

  Published Date: November 9, 2022 11:08 AM IST
