How to enable end-to-end encryption in Instagram chats
Instagram hacks: How to enable end-to-end encryption in your chats

Are you looking for a way to safeguard your conversations with your best friend in Instagram chat? Here’s what you need to do.

  • Instagram users can enable end-to-end encryption in their chats.
  • Instagram and Meta cannot see the contents of E2EE chats.
  • This feature is only available in chats with one other account.
Image: Pixabay

Instagram started off as an instant photo-sharing by Kevin Systrom back in 2010. Since then, Systrom and then Meta have not only added tons of new features to improve and enhance the app’s photo-sharing abilities, but they have also added new dimensions to the app’s capabilities in the form of functionalities such as videos, reels, IGTV, and Stories to name a few. Today, Instagram is not just a photo-sharing app, but it’s also a video-sharing app and a messaging app owing to its direct messages feature. Also Read - Year Ender 2022: Tech products that died this year

For the unversed, Instagram has a Direct Messages feature that enables users to interact with people whom they follow and who they follow. The feature essentially enables users who follow each other on the platform to chat privately. On the other hand, users who don’t follow each other can also message each other. However, the message that they share will be shown as pending until the recipient doesn’t accept to see messages from the sender. Also Read - Meta removed 23 million pieces of bad content on Facebook, Instagram in India in November

However, that is not the most interesting feature about Instagram’s Direct Messages feature. Earlier this year, Meta announced that it will soon be rolling out end-to-end encryption for chats in Instagram. This is the same protection that Meta uses for securing conversations on WhatsApp and Messenger, and it ensures that no one, not even Meta, can look into the contents of a message. What’s more? End-to-end encryption is also available for calls on Instagram. This means that all your calls and your messages on the platform are safe and secure. Also Read - Instagram now lets you create your own 2022 recap reel: How to use this feature

On that note, here is a step-by-step guide that will help you enable end-to-end encryption on chats in Instagram.

How to enable end-to-end encryption in Instagram chats

Step 1: Open Instagram on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap the Send or Messenger button in the top right corner of the feed.

Step 3: Now tap the Compose button in the top right corner.

Step 4: Next, tap the Lock icon that is placed next to the Start end-to-end-encrypted chat option.

Step 5: Select the account you want to start an end-to-end encrypted chat with or search for their name at the top.

Step 6: Tap the Chat button in the top right corner and start texting.

  • Published Date: December 26, 2022 5:22 PM IST
