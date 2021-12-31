Instagram Happy New Year 2022: Here's how to set stickers on story

The year 2022 is knocking at the doorstep and you definitely must be thinking of putting Instagram and Facebook stories. This is the right time to put Instagram Happy new year stickers on your story. Also Read - How to hide Instagram posts without deleting them

To use the Instagram sticker feature, you have to go to the sticker tool. When you're done capturing or uploading content, go to the sticker tool from the top navigation bar. From there, select the "Add Yours" sticker to start a public thread.

At the same time, if you want to reply to another person's story or you want to participate in their thread, then you can reply to it by clicking on the 'Add Yours' sticker and entering your own story.

According to Instagram, the purpose of this new feature is to support the user. With this, more people will be able to connect and engage with your story. Once you click on a sticker in someone’s story, you’ll also be able to see all the people who participated in the thread and see their stories.

Here’s how you can add New Year stickers to your story:

Step 1: At first, you need to capture or upload content to your Instagram story.

Step 2: Now select the Sticker tool from the top navigation bar.

Step 3: Tap on the “Link” sticker and tap “Done” to add your link.

Step 4: Now, place the sticker on your story.

Step 5: Tap on the sticker to see the color variation.

The Instagram stories expire after 24 hours, but it allows you to personalize your posts with interactive stickers. These stickers not only allow your followers to participate in the Q&As, but also help in charity, countdowns, quizzes, and polls.

Instagram’s new caption sticker feature is available in the sticker tray. As soon as users click on the caption sticker after recording a video, the caption will automatically be added to the video. Apart from this, users will get the facility to change the font and color of the caption. Also, the word of the caption can also be edited.