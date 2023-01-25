comscore How to use dynamic profile picture feature on Instagram
  • Home
  • How To
  • Instagram How To Use The New Dynamic Profile Photo Feature
News

Instagram: How to use the new dynamic profile photo feature

How To

Avatars of Instagram can be shared as stickers, profile pictures, on feed and more across the company's Quest and VR platforms.

Highlights

  • Prior to this feature, users could only use either a picture or their avatar as their profile photo.
  • With the new feature, every time someone opens your profile, it will flip between the image and the avatar..
  • If you already have created your avatar on Facebook, it will automatically enter the third dimension as a part of this update.
Untitled design - 2023-01-25T191619.851

Image: Instagram

Instagram has announced a new feature called dynamic profile photo that allows users to use an image and avatar on their profile photo. Prior to this feature, users could only use either a picture or their avatar as their profile photo. Also Read - Meta releases new features for end-to-end encrypted Messenger app

As per the tweet by Instagram, “Now you can add your avatar to the other side of your pic — and people who visit your profile can flip between the two.” Also Read - Year Ender 2022: How meta, metaverse failed in 2022

How to use the dynamic profile picture feature on Instagram

Here are the steps that you can follow to use the new feature of the Meta-owned photo-sharing platform.

  1. Open the Instagram app and go to the profile
  2. Tap on “Edit Profile”
  3. Now add an avatar by using your camera and using the customisation options

Now every time someone opens your profile, the profile picture will flip between the image and the avatar.

Also, avatars can be shared as stickers, profile pictures, on feed and more across the company’s Quest and VR platforms. The avatar feature also includes new facial shapes and “assistive devices for people with disabilities”.

As per the unversed, Meta recently introduced avatars on Instagram. According to Meta, if you already have created your avatar on Facebook, it will automatically enter the third dimension as a part of this update. They can even jump into the editor if they want to make changes of their own.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri recently said that the company will focus more on photos in 2023. He even admitted that the photo-sharing platform is showing too many videos and not enough photos last year. He further added that Instagram is a photo-driven platform and photos will continue to be important for the platform.

  • Published Date: January 25, 2023 7:40 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Unable to use Microsoft Teams, Outlook? You are not alone
News
Unable to use Microsoft Teams, Outlook? You are not alone
Poco X5 Pro price and launch date leaked

Mobiles

Poco X5 Pro price and launch date leaked

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is confirmed to debut in India on February 7

News

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is confirmed to debut in India on February 7

Infinix Zero Book Ultra to launch next week in India

Laptops

Infinix Zero Book Ultra to launch next week in India

Google to discontinue spam backdoor for political groups

News

Google to discontinue spam backdoor for political groups

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Unable to use Microsoft Teams, Outlook? You are not alone

Motorola Moto G73, Moto G53 5G phones launched: Price, specifications

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is confirmed to debut in India on February 7

Google to discontinue spam backdoor for political groups

OnePlus 11R 5G launch date may just have been revealed by Amazon

Buying a 5G phone in India is easier than buying a 4G phone: Samsung India

Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: My experience with 5G network in different Indian cities

Highway charging is one of our top priorities: Tata Motors

BharOS is here: All you need to know

Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?