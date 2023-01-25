Instagram has announced a new feature called dynamic profile photo that allows users to use an image and avatar on their profile photo. Prior to this feature, users could only use either a picture or their avatar as their profile photo. Also Read - Meta releases new features for end-to-end encrypted Messenger app

As per the tweet by Instagram, "Now you can add your avatar to the other side of your pic — and people who visit your profile can flip between the two."

New profile pic, who this? Now you can add your avatar to the other side of your pic — and people who visit your profile can flip between the two 🪙 pic.twitter.com/hEyzW4G19W — Instagram (@instagram) January 24, 2023

How to use the dynamic profile picture feature on Instagram

Here are the steps that you can follow to use the new feature of the Meta-owned photo-sharing platform.

Open the Instagram app and go to the profile Tap on “Edit Profile” Now add an avatar by using your camera and using the customisation options

Now every time someone opens your profile, the profile picture will flip between the image and the avatar.

Also, avatars can be shared as stickers, profile pictures, on feed and more across the company’s Quest and VR platforms. The avatar feature also includes new facial shapes and “assistive devices for people with disabilities”.

As per the unversed, Meta recently introduced avatars on Instagram. According to Meta, if you already have created your avatar on Facebook, it will automatically enter the third dimension as a part of this update. They can even jump into the editor if they want to make changes of their own.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri recently said that the company will focus more on photos in 2023. He even admitted that the photo-sharing platform is showing too many videos and not enough photos last year. He further added that Instagram is a photo-driven platform and photos will continue to be important for the platform.