Instagram Music is now available in India: Here is how it works
Instagram Music is now available in India: Here is how it works

Instagram Music was launched globally in June of last year. Now, Facebook has brought the feature to India. Here is how you can add Instagram Music to your Stories.

  • Published: September 18, 2019 11:38 AM IST
Instagram Music, a feature allowing users to add music to Stories, was launched globally last year. Now, Facebook has finally brought that feature to India as well. All Instagram users in India will finally be able to share their Stories with music. Instagram Music works like any other sticker in Stories and lets you add a soundtrack to your story. The feature is being rolled out to Instagrammers in India on both Android as well as iOS.

How to get Instagram Music in India

Instagram announced the availability of its Music sticker in India yesterday. As soon as the announcement became public, all the desi gram addicts went to the platform to check out the new feature. However, a lot of them were disappointed since it was not their in slide up stickers option. If you don’t see the feature on Instagram just yet then the first thing to do is to update your app. Check for a new version on Play Store and App Store. Alternately, you can also force quit the app, which should add the Music sticker.

How to use Instagram Music in India

Step 1:Slide to camera and open Instagram Stories

Step 2:Tap to add a sticker to a photo or video in Stories and you will see a new music icon

Step 3:Click on it to see a library of thousands of songs

Step 4:You can now search for your favorite song or look for music by popular, mood and genres

Step 5:Now tap the play button to hear a preview of the music. You can also fast-forward and rewind through the track to choose extra part fitting your story

Step 6:You can also choose a song before recording your Instagram Story

Step 7:Open the camera in Instagram Stories and swipe to the new “Music” option under the record button

Step 8:Like Step 5, search for a song, select the part you want and record a video as the song plays in the background

  • Published Date: September 18, 2019 11:38 AM IST

