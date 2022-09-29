comscore Instagram Notes is being tested in India, allows you to share your thoughts
Instagram Notes is a new feature that allows you to share what's on your mind within 60 characters

Instagram is testing a new feature that lets you leave a note for your followers to see. With this feature, Instagram appears to take on other social media platforms like Twitter and Snap.

Instagram is working on several new features to enhance the user experience while also staying up in the game when it comes to competition with other social media platforms. Recently, it was testing the new monetization tool for creators and it also brought the longer 60 seconds time for stories. Now, it is testing the notes feature, which lets you literally share small notes of what’s on your mind. Also Read - Meta’s new features will let you switch between Facebook, Instagram easily

Several users in India have received the feature while some are yet to get it. The feature appears on the chat page below the search bar. It shows some of the accounts that have written a note for others to see. Also Read - Instagram rolls out longer uninterrupted Stories for users: Check details

Anyone who sees the feature on the chat page can write a note, however, there’s a limit of 60 characters. Once you write, you can share it on Instagram. Unlike stories, you can’t see who or how many people have seen your note. You can also share the note privately with your close friends. Also Read - This Instagram tool will protect you from receiving nude photos in the DMs: Details here

While this feature does seem similar to Twitter, especially, with the 60-character limit, it is here and if you are an avid Instagram user, you are bound to use it. That said, let’s see how you can use this feature.

How to share a note on Instagram

Step 1: Open Instagram on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2:  Swipe from left to write to open the chat page, or simply tap on the chat button at the top right corner.

Step 3: Now, if you have this feature, you can see it at the top below the search bar on the chat page. To create a note, tap on the Your note option.

Step 4: Write what you want to say, do note that there’s a 60-character limit.

Step 5: Once you finish writing, tap on the Share button in the top right corner. If you want to share a note privately, you can tap on the Close Friends option and then tap on the Share button.

That’s it, that’s how you can try our new Instagram feature.

  Published Date: September 29, 2022 8:35 PM IST
