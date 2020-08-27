How to watch Instagram Reels videos in the app

Instagram rolled out “Reels” in July this year. The company chose the best time to launch this feature as the government of India banned TikTok in the country. Instagram Reels is still new and quite a lot of people still don’t have any idea about what it is and where to watch these videos. It is not a standalone application and a part of the Instagram app itself. Also Read - Facebook’s new design for web browsers to rollout for everyone in September

The Facebook-owned company allows you to record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects, and new creative tools. Instagram says that Reels is the future of entertainment and it will cover everyone from big media companies to individual content creators. You can post a video on Instagram Reels by just swiping right on the app when you open it. Also Read - Zee5 launches HiPi, another TikTok rival in India

Watch: Five interesting Android games that you should try

Here, you will notice three options are available, including Reels, Story, and Live. Once you tap on Reels, you will get all the tools to post a video. The core reason why Reels exists is that a lot of users in India post small videos on the app. As per Instagram, videos make up over one-third of the Instagram posts in India, including both long-form and shorter-format videos. The company also noticed that live-streaming of videos became an increasing trend during the pandemic. If you are thinking about how to only watch Instagram Reels videos, then there are a few simple ways to do that. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - How to download Instagram videos or stories

How to check out Instagram Reels videos on the app?

The easiest way to watch Reels videos is to check out the explore feed. Once you open the app, you need to tap on the magnifying glass icon. You will always see a big Instagram Reels video at the top. Here, you will also find Reels icon, so that you are confused between Instagram TV or Reels. Do note that the video will keep looping, and to check out more videos you will have to swipe down.

The second option to check the short clips is to visit the person profile and tap on the Reels tab. Needless to say, here you will not witness any random video and only that person’s video. If your friends have uploaded videos on Reels, then you will see it on your feed.