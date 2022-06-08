comscore Instagram sensitive controls now work in all places of the app
Instagram sensitive controls now work in all places of the app, here's how to set it up

Instagram has updated its sensitive controls allowing users to choose from three different options - More, Standard, and Less.

Instagram Sensitive content controls

Instagram gets a ton of features every month. In fact, every week we get to hear about a feature in development. Now, the social media app is getting a much-needed feature that allows users to control the amount of sensitive content they see on the platform. So if you do not want any sensitive content on the platform, cut it off. Here’s how it will work. Also Read - Instagram gets a major update, grid pinning, 90-seconds reels, more on the menu

Sensitive controls now work in Search, Reels, In-Feed Recommendations, etc.

Last year, Instagram announced Sensitive Controls for the app. However, that was only limited to the Explore tab. Now, with the new updated Sensitive Content Controls, it will work in more places than just the Explore tab. Also Read - How to hide suggested posts on Instagram: A step-by-step guide

Instagram in its blog post said, “In addition to Explore, you will now be able to control the amount of sensitive content and accounts you see in Search, Reels, Accounts you might follow, Hashtag Pages and In-Feed Recommendations.” Also Read - Meta brings new tools to edit Reels on Instagram, Facebook

Instagram has revealed that the new Sensitive content control will work in all places on the app where it recommends content to you. For instance, it will work in the Search section, allowing or limiting the sensitive content. It will also work in places like Reels, Accounts, and others.

How it works is, that if you set the Sensitive content to the least, it won’t recommend sensitive accounts, reels, or videos. On the other hand, if you set it to allow for all the sensitive content, it will be unfiltered, letting you see all kinds of content including sensitive ones.

The Sensitive Content Control tab will have three options to choose from: (1) More, (2) Standard, and (3) Less. If you opt for “More,” you will get more sensitive content recommendations. If you set it to “Less,” you will see the least amount of sensitive content, as said above. The “Standard” option will be enabled by default.

Moreover, the “More” option will be disabled for users below the age of 18.

How to set up the Sensitive controls on Instagram

1. Open the Instagram app and click on your Profile.

2. Tap on the Hamburger icon that looks like three horizontal lines.

3. Click on Account > Sensitive Content Control.

4. Here, choose any one option from the three: More, Standard, Default.

5. Tap on Confirm.

  • Published Date: June 8, 2022 12:03 PM IST

