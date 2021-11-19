comscore Instagram testing music in feed posts, here's how it works
Instagram testing music in feed posts, here's how it works

Instagram is pilot testing a new feature that will allow users to add music to feed posts; the Meta-owned company is carrying the test in three regions including India.

Image: Pexels

Instagram is trying to experiment with a lot of elements of late. The social media platform yesterday introduced two new features- Rage Shake (only for the US users), and Carousel Deletion (only for iOS users). The Meta-owned company is now prepping to expand ‘music-driven’ experience with the latest test pilot. Also Read - Instagram is shutting down Snapchat-like Threads application by end of this year

Instagram has begun testing the ability for users to add music to their feed posts with limited users. The pilot testing is carried in three countries- India, Turkey, and Brazil. Also Read - Instagram adds two unique features to its platform, but only for certain users

“Music plays an instrumental role in enabling people to share, connect and express themselves on Instagram. With this test, Instagram hopes to give its community a way to add a soundtrack to their Feed photos, like they can with Reels and Stories already. If a user clicks on the song, they will be taken to an audio page that showcases all Feed posts that have used that song. This feature is being tested with a small percentage of Instagram’s global community and expanded based on the learning and feedback from the Instagram community,” Instagram mentioned in its press note. Also Read - Instagram to add music in feed posts in three countries, including India

While the platform allows adding music to Stories, and short video format Reels, the latest pilot will expand the ability to add a soundtrack to feed posts. The functionality will be similar to that in Stories and users will be able to browse through the music library and pick the preferred song for their post. One can even pick the clip duration and share it on their profile feed. Here’s what Instagram explains-

How to add music to feed posts on Instagram

– First up, upload the photo in the feed that you want to post
– Then click on “Add Music”
– Similar to how you search for specific songs while posting stories, look up for songs in the “Search” field
– You can also browse for music in the “Trending” or “For You” sections of the prompt
– Pick the song you want to add to your photo
– Similar to stories you will be able to select the clip duration and choose the length of time you would like to include in the post
– Following this click “Done” and then tap on the “Share” option.

Readers should keep a note that it’s a pilot test run with select users in a few regions, they may or may not find new music-focused feature. For those lucky users, do share your feedback with us.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  Published Date: November 19, 2021 5:59 PM IST

