News

Instagram tips and tricks: How to post an hour long video on your IG account

How To

Unable to post a lengthy video on your Instagram account? Here's a simple trick that will let you share an hour-long video instantly to your feed.

Instagram

Meta-owned social media services Instagram, WhatsApp keep improving their platforms with new features and fixes. While some of these features enhance user experience, others tend to baffle the functionality. Also Read - Instagram reportedly has over 2 billion monthly active users, but might not officially announce it: Here's why

For instance, Instagram encourages its users to share their creativity on the platform in the form of videos, photographs. But what if the creativity extends beyond an hour? What if mere 60 seconds is just not enough to deliver the message to the audience? The platform is not doubt well-optimised for mobile devices, and it is taken to be one of the favourite one-stop dais among Gen-Z. But there are caveats that no doubt have a workaround but a user needs to cross the Thames to get the job done. Unwrapping the mysterious veil, we are talking about sharing lengthy videos on the social app. Back-fence talk suggests the platform increase the maximum length of videos on Stories to 60 seconds. We respect the cloning part, but what about sharing it as on feed? There are tricks to do that, but as we said, you will have to go an extra mile for that? Ready to take the leap? Then here’s what you need to do. Also Read - You can now play Ellen Degeneres' Heads Up! game on Messenger, Instagram: Here's how

Tricks to post an hour-long video on Instagram

Instagram introduced IGTV in 2018 and it was initially available on the native app, the icon was removed last year. Dusting off the past, the Instagram TV is now available as a standalone app on major app stores. Also Read - Instagram Reels Visual Replies feature launched: Here’s how it works

-To post a lengthy video on Instagram, open your IG account on your laptop/computer as the length is limited on mobile.

– Then tap on the Plus icon at the top right.

– The pop-up page will ask you to select a video from the computer

– Click on it, and then select the video you want to post from the folder where you have saved it.

– Next up, tap on the aspect ratio icon you will see below, which will allow you to select the frame.

– Once done, click the Next option at the top right corner.

-Following, you will be asked to select a cover photo from the video and trim (in case you want to cut it short).

-Select the preferred cover photo (alternately you can pick it from your computer), and skip the trim option, after that tap the Next button.

-Write a caption, tag your friends/colleagues, add location if you want, and then press on the Share button. Voila! your one-hour video will then reflect under IGTV.

Published Date: December 17, 2021 10:31 PM IST
  • Published Date: December 17, 2021 10:31 PM IST

