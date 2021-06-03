comscore Instagram tips: How to reset or personalise Explore section on the app?
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Don't like on what appears on you Instagram Explore? Here's how to reset it
News

Don't like on what appears on you Instagram Explore? Here's how to reset it

Apps

If you want to change what appears in Instagram's Explore section, here's how you can reset it to see what you like.

instagram explore

Image: Pexels

Instagram is an app of many things. It enables us to share our photos and videos, post Stories, create short videos, and more. It also allows us to view posts by people other than the ones we follow, which lets you find new people and possibly socialise with them. And that’s not it. You can explore shopping pages to buy stuff. The limit is endless. Also Read - Poparazzi app is an Instagram clone that doesn't let you post selfies

The Explore section is the place for all such searches, which Instagram personalises by simply observing what we like, search for, or often view. But, there comes a time when we don’t like what Instagram is offering us and might wanna change it. And, guess what? You can. Also Read - Facebook, Instagram finally brings the option to hide like count: Here's how to use it

If this makes you happy and you want to immediately change Instagram Explore, keep on reading for the simple steps that need to be followed. Also Read - Instagram could soon pay you for using Reels: Here's how

How to reset Instagram Explore on Android, iOS?

For this, you need to clear your search history so that Instagram can start afresh when it shows you posts. Once this is cleared, your Explore section will then show up content based on the interests that genuinely attract you. Here’s what to do:

– Head to the Instagram app.

– Go to your Profile section.

– Tap on the hamburger menu in the top right corner and select the Settings option.

instagram explore reset

– Now, visit the Security section.

– Look for the Clear History option under the Data and History section.

– Tap on it and then select the Clear All option. You will get a prompt to confirm the decision and if you are sure, confirm the same and the work will be done.

Following this, the Explore section will be reset and will now show results based on the new searches you make.

How to customise Instagram Explore on Android, iOS?

This is the process you need to follow if you intend to not see a certain type of posts. This will reduce the occurrence of posts that you are not interested in and in turn, will customise the Feed for you. These are the steps to follow:

– Go to the Instagram app on your Android or iOS phone.

– Head to the Explore by tapping on the magnifying glass icon on the app.

instagram explore reset

– Now, scroll down and look for the posts you don’t want to see.

– Tap on the post and then on the three-dotted menu on it.

– Just select the Not Interested option, following which you won’t see that or similar posts in the future.

This will be another way of personalising your Instagram Explore and a way of only viewing things you want to!

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 3, 2021 5:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Free Fire redeem codes for June 3: Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates , Weapon Royale Vouchers, and more
Gaming
Free Fire redeem codes for June 3: Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates , Weapon Royale Vouchers, and more
Instagram tips: How to reset or personalise the Explore section on the app

How To

Instagram tips: How to reset or personalise the Explore section on the app

Moto G Stylus 5G could be another budget Motorola phone, suggest leaks

News

Moto G Stylus 5G could be another budget Motorola phone, suggest leaks

Realme GT 5G global launch confirmed, budget Realme 5G phone arriving in 2022

Mobiles

Realme GT 5G global launch confirmed, budget Realme 5G phone arriving in 2022

All iPhone 13 models could get LiDAR this year but 1TB reserved for Pros

Mobiles

All iPhone 13 models could get LiDAR this year but 1TB reserved for Pros

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Moto G Stylus 5G could be another budget Motorola phone, suggest leaks

All iPhone 13 models could get LiDAR this year but 1TB reserved for Pros

Tecno Pova 2 with 7,000mAh battery launched: Price, specs

Dogecoin price jumps after getting listed on Coinbase Pro

Xbox celebrates Pride Month with colourful controller, free games, merchandise and more

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Which one to choose?

Poparazzi is a photo-sharing app that doesn't let you post selfies

5G JioPhone launch likely on June 24: Top 5 things about the Jio-Google 5G smartphone

Why smartphones must be classified as an essential product during COVID-19 lockdowns

OnePlus Nord CE 5G top 5 features to look forward

Related Topics

Related Stories

Instagram tips: How to reset or personalise the Explore section on the app

How To

Instagram tips: How to reset or personalise the Explore section on the app
Poparazzi is a photo-sharing app that doesn't let you post selfies

Features

Poparazzi is a photo-sharing app that doesn't let you post selfies
Facebook, Instagram finally brings the option to hide like count on posts

How To

Facebook, Instagram finally brings the option to hide like count on posts
Instagram could soon pay you for using Reels: Here's how

Apps

Instagram could soon pay you for using Reels: Here's how
No, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and Instagram will not stop working in India (Not right now)

Features

No, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and Instagram will not stop working in India (Not right now)

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire के टॉप 5 characters, जो Clash Squad जीतना कर देंगे आसान

6000mAh बैटरी, 64MP कैमरा और 6GB RAM वाला Moto G40 Fusion हुआ मंहगा, जानिए नई कीमत

Moto G Stylus 5G के फीचर्स हुए लीक, 6GB RAM और 48MP कैमरा के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy Book Go और Galaxy Book Go 5G लैपटॉप हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Battlegrounds Mobile India का जलवा, Google Play Store पर प्री-रजिस्ट्रेशन 2 करोड़ पार, जानें तरीका

Latest Videos

Realme X7 Max 5G review: The leap pays off this time

Reviews

Realme X7 Max 5G review: The leap pays off this time
Best 5G Smartphones to launch in June 2021

Features

Best 5G Smartphones to launch in June 2021
How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate

News

How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Redmi Watch Review: A good contender against Realme Watch, Amazfit Bip U

Reviews

Redmi Watch Review: A good contender against Realme Watch, Amazfit Bip U

News

Moto G Stylus 5G could be another budget Motorola phone, suggest leaks
News
Moto G Stylus 5G could be another budget Motorola phone, suggest leaks
All iPhone 13 models could get LiDAR this year but 1TB reserved for Pros

Mobiles

All iPhone 13 models could get LiDAR this year but 1TB reserved for Pros
Tecno Pova 2 with 7,000mAh battery launched: Price, specs

Mobiles

Tecno Pova 2 with 7,000mAh battery launched: Price, specs
Dogecoin price jumps after getting listed on Coinbase Pro

News

Dogecoin price jumps after getting listed on Coinbase Pro
Xbox celebrates Pride Month with colourful controller, free games, merchandise and more

News

Xbox celebrates Pride Month with colourful controller, free games, merchandise and more

new arrivals in india

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Best Sellers