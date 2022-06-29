Instagram one is the most popular photo and video sharing platforms in world and its TikTok-like short-video sharing service, that is, Instagram Reels is one of the most popular features available on the platform. Reels lets Instagram users share vertical videos that up to 60-seconds long. Users can add filters, special effects and music, and explore popular trends, via Reels. They can also share their Instagram Reels on Facebook and on WhatsApp. Also Read - Google rolls out third Android Beta 13 Beta 3 build with bug fixes

What they cannot do is natively download an Instagram Reel on their PCs and smartphone. Don't worry, we've got you covered. Here's a step-by-step guide of how you can download an Instagram Reel on your PC or your smartphone.

It is worth noting that Instagram doesn't allow you to down a Reel (on any other video) on a device and so users need to use third-party apps for the same.

How you can download reels on your PC

Using instafinsta

Step 1- Open the Instagram app and copy the link of the reel you to want to download.

Step 2- Go to instafinsta.com.

Step 3- Click on the ‘Reels’ option.

Step 4- Paste the link in the space provided, and click on the search button.

Step 5- It will sync the video and will provide a ‘Download’ Button, then click on the ‘Download’.

Using instadp

Step 1- Open the Instagram app and copy the link of the reel you to want to download.

Step 2- Go to instadp.com

Step 3- Scroll down a little and you will see ‘Instagram Reels Downloader’ button.

Step 4- Click on the ‘Instagram Reels Downloader’ button.

Step 5- Paste the link in the space provided, and click on the search button.

Step 6- After a few seconds, the video will be available on the screen with a big blue Download button. Click on the Download button.

Download reels on Android smartphone

Step 1- Install ‘Video Downloader for Instagram’ from Google Play Store.

Step 2- After the installation of the app, set it up.

Step 3- Open Instagram app and copy the link of the reel you want to download.

Step 4- Open the ‘Video Downloader for Instagram’ app. Now you will see that the URL that you had copied earlier in the app ready to be downloaded.

Step 5- Tap the download button to download the Reel on your Android smartphone.

How to download reels on iPhone

Step 1- Install ‘InSaver for Instagram’ from Apple’s App Store.

Step 2- After the installation of the app, set it up.

Step 3- Open the Instagram app and copy the link of the reel you want to download.

Step 4- Open the ‘InSaver for Instagram’ app. Now you will see that the URL that you had copied earlier in the app ready to be downloaded.

Step 5- Then tap on Watch It! > Options > Share > Save Video, and your video will be saved in the Photos app.