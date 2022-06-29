comscore How to download Instagram Reels on your PC, smartphone
  • Home
  • How To
  • Instagram Tricks How To Download Instagram Reels On Your Pc Smartphone
News

Instagram tricks: How to download Instagram Reels on your PC, smartphone

How To

Do you want to download the reel that you just created on Instagram on your smartphone or your PC. Here's an easy guide for you.

  • Updated: June 29, 2022 4:29 PM IST
Instagram

Image: Pixabay

Instagram one is the most popular photo and video sharing platforms in world and its TikTok-like short-video sharing service, that is, Instagram Reels is one of the most popular features available on the platform. Reels lets Instagram users  share vertical videos that up to 60-seconds long. Users can add filters, special effects and music, and explore popular trends, via Reels. They can also share their Instagram Reels on Facebook and on WhatsApp. Also Read - Google rolls out third Android Beta 13 Beta 3 build with bug fixes

What they cannot do is natively download an Instagram Reel on their PCs and smartphone. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a step-by-step guide of how you can download an Instagram Reel on your PC or your smartphone. Also Read - Millions of Android devices affected by new security flaw that hides in pre-installed apps

It is worth noting that Instagram doesn’t allow you to down a Reel (on any other video) on a device and so users need to use third-party apps for the same. Also Read - Meta introduces Instagram Reels APIs for developers: How it will work

How you can download reels on your PC 

Using instafinsta

Step 1- Open the Instagram app and copy the link of the reel you to want to download.
Step 2- Go to instafinsta.com.
Step 3- Click on the ‘Reels’ option.
Step 4- Paste the link in the space provided, and click on the search button.
Step 5- It will sync the video and will provide a ‘Download’ Button, then click on the ‘Download’.

Using instadp

Step 1- Open the Instagram app and copy the link of the reel you to want to download.
Step 2- Go to instadp.com
Step 3- Scroll down a little and you will see ‘Instagram Reels Downloader’ button.
Step 4- Click on the ‘Instagram Reels Downloader’ button.
Step 5- Paste the link in the space provided, and click on the search button.
Step 6- After a few seconds, the video will be available on the screen with a big blue Download button. Click on the Download button.

Download reels on Android smartphone

Step 1- Install ‘Video Downloader for Instagram’ from Google Play Store.
Step 2- After the installation of the app, set it up.
Step 3- Open Instagram app and copy the link of the reel you want to download.
Step 4- Open the ‘Video Downloader for Instagram’ app. Now you will see that the URL that you had copied earlier in the app ready to be downloaded.
Step 5- Tap the download button to download the Reel on your Android smartphone.

How to download reels on iPhone

Step 1- Install ‘InSaver for Instagram’ from Apple’s App Store.
Step 2- After the installation of the app, set it up.
Step 3- Open the Instagram app and copy the link of the reel you want to download.
Step 4- Open the ‘InSaver for Instagram’ app. Now you will see that the URL that you had copied earlier in the app ready to be downloaded.
Step 5- Then tap on Watch It! > Options > Share > Save Video, and your video will be saved in the Photos app.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 29, 2022 4:26 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 29, 2022 4:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Nothing phone (1) to Xiaomi 12 Ultra: Best Upcoming Smartphones Launching In July 2022 In India
Photo Gallery
Nothing phone (1) to Xiaomi 12 Ultra: Best Upcoming Smartphones Launching In July 2022 In India
Galaxy F13 with FHD+ display, 6000mAh Battery goes on sale today

Mobiles

Galaxy F13 with FHD+ display, 6000mAh Battery goes on sale today

Netflix is actively working on its ads-tier: All we know so far

News

Netflix is actively working on its ads-tier: All we know so far

Hyundai, Kia raided by German authorities over allegations of altering vehicular emissions

automobile

Hyundai, Kia raided by German authorities over allegations of altering vehicular emissions

Microsoft Teams on Web now supports Hindi live captions and transcriptions

News

Microsoft Teams on Web now supports Hindi live captions and transcriptions

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhiteHat Jr sacks 300 employees after seeing 1000 resignations

Top smartphones Launching In India in July 2022

Nothing phone (1) to ASUS ROG Phone 6: Top smartphones launching in India in July 2022

Galaxy F13 with FHD+ display, 6000mAh Battery goes on sale today

Netflix is actively working on its ads-tier: All we know so far

Twitter video downloader

New Crypto Tax from July 1: All you need to know about TDS on cryptocurrency

Crypto scams running rampant! FOMO could make you a victim of these scams

Emergency Contacts on Samsung mobile

Use WhatsApp to track menstrual cycle

Related Topics

Latest Videos

TCL Launched Mini LED 4K Google TV starting from ₹35,990, Perfect TV for Game Lovers ?

Hands On

TCL Launched Mini LED 4K Google TV starting from ₹35,990, Perfect TV for Game Lovers ?
How to download videos from Twitter on your Android phone, Watch the video

Features

How to download videos from Twitter on your Android phone, Watch the video
Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup
How to set Emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone, To know more Watch the Video

Features

How to set Emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone, To know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999