How to install iOS 13, iPadOS public beta on your iPhones and iPads

At WWDC 2019, Apple unveiled iOS 13 for iPhones and iPod touch. Apple also introduced the new iPad OS for iPads. Soon, the company released the beta version for developers, and now, the public beta is here too. If you can’t wait for the official release of iOS 13 and iPadOS in September, you can go ahead and try out the public beta now. Here’s is everything you need to know on how to install iOS 13 and iPadOS.

iOS 13, iPadOS features

iOS 13 comes with under the hood improvements to make your iPhone faster and perform more efficiently. It also includes a bunch of new features such as improved Apple Maps, new privacy features and system-wide dark mode support. iPadOS, on the other hand, comes with an updated Home screen, new multitasking options and improved Apple Pencil functionality. It also comes with support for external drives meaning you can attach thumb drives, and more. You also get new folder sharing in Files, and much more.

iOS 13, iPadOS public beta compatible devices

iOS 13, iPadOS public beta compatible devices iPhones iPads iPhone XS 12.9-inch iPad Pro iPhone XS Max 11-inch iPad Pro iPhone XR 10.5-inch iPad Pro iPhone X 9.7-inch iPad Pro iPhone 8 iPad (6th generation) iPhone 8 Plus iPad (5th generation) iPhone 7 iPad Mini (5th generation) iPhone 7 Plus iPad Mini 4 iPhone 6S iPad Air (3rd generation) iPhone 6S Plus iPad Air 2 iPhone SE 12.9-inch iPad Pro iPod touch (7th gen)

How to install iOS 13, iPadOS public beta

The installation process is pretty simple. But before that, we’d recommend you to take a complete backup of your apps, photos, music and more. Once that is done, go ahead with the below-mentioned steps.

Step One

Go to https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/ and sign in with your Apple ID. You should do this from iPhone / iPad on which you want to install iOS beta.

Step Two

You will get a 2FA (two-factor-authentication) prompt on your Apple device (iPhone, iPad, Mac). Just click on Allow and enter the 6-digit code for authentication.

Step Three

Depending on which device you login from, it will take you to the relevant page. Scroll down to “Get Started” section and click on “enroll your iOS device.”

Step Four

In the next step, scroll down to “Install Profile” and click on “Download Profile.” It will ask you to download “configuration profile,” just click on allow.

Step Five

Go to Settings -> General -> Profile -> click on iOS 13 beta software, and click “Install” on top right. You will be asked to enter your 6-digit passcode to authenticate it. Once that is done, restart your iPhone or iPad.

Step Six

Now, go to Settings -> General -> Software Update. You should be able to see the new iOS 13 Public Beta update. The iOS 13 public beta is roughly 3.55GB in size, whereas the iPadOS is about 3.42GB in size. Just click on download and install. Once the installation is complete, the device will reboot with the new OS.

Things to note

As this is a beta version, it is bound to have bugs. There will be times when the iPhone or iPad becomes unresponsive. You will also see some apps crashing at startup, and other issues as well. Also there is no easy way to go back to the stable version by restoring from backup. I’d recommend not to install the OS on a device that is your daily driver.