Apple iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8, the latest software upgrade for Apple devices are rolling out today. The latest software versions will bring a host of new features for iPhones, iPads, and watches with upgraded Face Time, revamped notifications, for recent iPhones, and iPod touch (7th generation). Here's how to download the new software updates, and the list of eligible devices that will support Apple's new software update.

iOS 15 eligible devices

The list of iPhones that will be eligible for iOS 15 includes- iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone SE (2020), and the iPod touch (7th generation). The new software upgrade will come pre-loaded on the newly launched iPhone 13 series– iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 mini.

How to download iOS 15

iOS 15 will be released in India at 10:30 PM IST. Users can then download the latest update on their eligible iPhone or iPod touch by heading to Settings > General > Software Update. If the auto-download option is turned on, the iOS 15 will get downloaded automatically.

iPadOS 15 eligible devices

iPadOS 15 will support the following devices- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad (8th generation), iPad (7th generation), iPad (6th generation), iPad (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini 4, iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), and iPad Air 2. The newly launched iPad mini, and the new iPad will have the latest update pre-loaded.

How to download iPadOS 15

Users having eligible iPads can upgrade to iPadOS 15 by opening Settings > General > Software Update. The update will download automatically if you have turned on the option.

watchOS 8 eligible devices, how to download

watchOS 8, the new update for Apple Watches will be compatible with the Apple Watch Series 3 and above. Users will need iPhone 6s or above with iOS 15 to try new watchOS 8 features on their Apple Watch. To download the software go to General > Software Update on the Watch app on your iPhone. If your Watch is connected to Wi-Fi then just go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Before you start with the process, it is recommended to backup your Apple device. You can backup the files using iCloud or Mac. Moreover, ensure that the device has enough storage and adequate battery backup before you install the new software update.