Apple, as is customary, will roll out iOS 16 to all supported iPhones in September this year post the launch of the iPhone 14 series smartphones. Ahead of the official roll out of iOS 16, the company has been giving us a glimpse of what we should expect from the company’s mobile operating system when it made available more widely in the form of public beta version of the OS. Also Read - How to merge two or more videos on iPhone

The company recently rolled out the second beta version of iOS 16 on iPhones and it brought the ability to edit and even unsend messages in Apple’s iMessage app. For those of you who haven’t had the time to catch up to updates, with iOS 16, iPhone users will be able to edit sent messages and unsend messages once they have been shared within a specific time. Apple‘s preview page for iOS 16 feature says that this time period is set to 15 minutes for both these features. Also Read - Apple sale now live on Croma: Best deals on iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, MacBook Pro and more

So, ahead of the iOS 16’s official roll out, here is an easy guide that will help you edit or unsend a sent message in the iMessage app. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India removed from Google Play Store, Apple App Store following government order

How to edit a sent message in iMessage app in iOS 16

Step 1: Open the Messages app on your iPhone running the iOS 16.

Step 2: Now find the conversation and message you want to edit.

Step 3: Long-press on the message that you want to edit.

Step 4: In the dialog box that appears next, choose the Edit option.

Step 5: Now make all the changes to the message that you want to edit.

Step 6: When you are done making changes to the message, tap the blue checkmark on the right-hand side.

Once you do so, you will see “Edited” label in the read receipt for the message.

How to unsend a sent message in iMessage app in iOS 16

Step 1: Open the Messages app on your iPhone running the iOS 16.

Step 2: Now find the conversation and message you want to unsend.

Step 3: Long-press on the message that you want to unsend.

Step 4: In the dialog box that appears next, tap the Unsend button.

iPhone models that will support iOS 16

In the meantime, if you are curious to know if your iPhone will support iOS 16 or not, check out the entire list here:

— iPhone 13

— iPhone 13 mini

— iPhone 13 Pro

— iPhone 13 Pro Max

— iPhone 12

— iPhone 12 mini

— iPhone 12 Pro

— iPhone 12 Pro Max

— iPhone 11

— iPhone 11 Pro

— iPhone 11 Pro Max

— iPhone XS

— iPhone XS Max

— iPhone XR

— iPhone X

— iPhone 8

— iPhone 8 Plus

— iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)