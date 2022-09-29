Apple recently started rolling out iOS 16 to supported devices. iOS 16 brings host of new features to iPhones. It also brings several improvements to Focus modes in iOS 16 including the ability to link a custom Lock Screen to a particular Focus mode. It also enables users to use their favourite emojis as homescreen and lockscreen wallpapers. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max might come with exclusive features: Kuo

If you are new to iOS, here is an easy guide that will help you use focus mode better.

How to setup a Focus in iOS 16

Step 1: Go to the Settings app. Also Read - How to shoot in 4K Cinematic Mode on iPhone 14

Step 2: Scroll down to the Focus settings and tap it.

Step 3: Then tap a Focus that you want to customise. For instance, you can pick Work.

Step 4: For the Focus that you have selected, specify which apps and people can send you notifications during this Focus is turned on.

Step 5: Tap Options and then enable or disable ‘Show Silenced Notifications on the Lock Screen’ and ‘Hide Notification Badges on Home Screen apps.

Step 6: Select back option. To change the Lock Screen to use with this Focus, tap the Lock Screen preview below Customize Screens and select a Lock Screen. Then tap Done at the top of the screen.

Step 7: To choose a Home Screen page to use with this Focus, tap the Home Screen preview below Customize Screens, select a page, then tap Done.

How to create a custom Focus in iOS 16

Step 1: Go to Settings app.

Step 2: Go to the Focus option and tap it.

Step 3: Next, tap the Add button at the top right corner and then tap Custom option.

Step 4: Enter a name for your Focus, then tap Return.

Step 5: Choose a colour and an icon to represent your Focus, then tap Next.

Step 6: Tap Customise Focus option to customise it. Then set up the options for your custom Focus.

How to connect your Lock Screen to Focus

Step 1: Go to the Settings app and then go Focus settings.

Step 2: Select the Focus that you want to customise, then choose the Lock Screen option.

Step 3: Create a new Lock Screen. Then select an existing Lock Screen. You can also select multiple Lock Screens that you want to connect to this Focus.

Step 4: Tap Done.

How to add Focus filters in iOS 16

Step 1: Go to the Settings app and then go Focus settings.

Step 2: Scroll down to Focus filters, then tap Add Filter option.

Step 3: Tap an app and then select the information from that app you want to use when this Focus is turned on.

Step 4: Tap Add to add the filter to the Focus.