Ios 16 How To Create Stickers From Photos In Ios 16

Apple released a fascinating new tool with iOS 16 that works almost like a quick version of Photoshop that you can use to extract the subject from any image or photo. You can then paste that image onto another image or use it as a sticker in the messages app.

This feature is referred to as 'Lift subject from background'. It is a part of the Visual Look Up suite of functions. You can utilize it by just long pressing any image, after which you can drag it into another app or copy it. Thanks to iOS 16, it's never been simple to create a cutout sticker from one of your photos.

Because of this feature, the time-consuming process of manually separating your subject from the background is no longer necessary. It is compatible with the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Photos, Screenshot, Quick Look, Safari, and even videos. Although it doesn't have a lot of practical use, it is nevertheless stunning and fun to use.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to make stickers from photos in iOS 16:

Step 1: Open any photo on your iPhone which supports iOS 16

Step 2: Long press the subject of the image and pull the image

Step 3: Then extract the cutout of the subject

Step 4: Wait for the option menu to pop up

Step 5: Then select copy option from the options menu

Step 6: Now paste it where ever you want to.

How to make a sticker from photos on your iPhone using the Files app

This method can also be used to make stickers from photos in iPhone.

Step 1: Open the photo you want to make into a sticker

Step 2: Tap on the share icon at the bottom left corner

Step 3: Then select Save to Files from the drop-down menu

Step 4: Now got to the Files application

Step 5:`Find the photo

Step 6: Now tap and hold the on the photo

Step 7: Then select the Quick Actions option from the menu

Step 8: Now select Remove Background option.

A transparent photo will be created separately. It can be shared on iMessage and other messaging apps as a sticker.

(Written by Ayushi Jain)