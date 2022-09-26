comscore iOS 16: How to create stickers from photos in iOS 16
News

How to make stickers from photos in iOS 16: A step-by-step guide

How To

Lift subject from backdrop is an interesting new feature that Apple unveiled with iOS 16. You can quickly create stickers from photos by using this feature.

  • Updated: September 26, 2022 5:12 PM IST
iOS 16

Image: Apple

Apple released a fascinating new tool with iOS 16 that works almost like a quick version of Photoshop that you can use to extract the subject from any image or photo. You can then paste that image onto another image or use it as a sticker in the messages app. Also Read - iOS 16 battery issues persist on older iPhones even after two weeks of release

This feature is referred to as ‘Lift subject from background’. It is a part of the Visual Look Up suite of functions. You can utilize it by just long pressing any image, after which you can drag it into another app or copy it. Thanks to iOS 16, it’s never been simple to create a cutout sticker from one of your photos. Also Read - How to transfer your data from old Android phone to iPhone 14: A step-by-step guide

Because of this feature, the time-consuming process of manually separating your subject from the background is no longer necessary. It is compatible with the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Photos, Screenshot, Quick Look, Safari, and even videos. Although it doesn’t have a lot of practical use, it is nevertheless stunning and fun to use. Also Read - Apple may not host October event to launch iPad Pro, iPad 10 and MacBook: Report

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to make stickers from photos in iOS 16:

How to make stickers from photos in iOS 16

Step 1: Open any photo on your iPhone which supports iOS 16
Step 2: Long press the subject of the image and pull the image
Step 3: Then extract the cutout of the subject
Step 4: Wait for the option menu to pop up
Step 5: Then select copy option from the options menu
Step 6: Now paste it where ever you want to.

How to make a sticker from photos on your iPhone using the Files app

This method can also be used to make stickers from photos in iPhone.

Step 1: Open the photo you want to make into a sticker
Step 2: Tap on the share icon at the bottom left corner
Step 3: Then select Save to Files from the drop-down menu
Step 4: Now got to the Files application
Step 5:`Find the photo
Step 6: Now tap and hold the on the photo
Step 7: Then select the Quick Actions option from the menu
Step 8: Now select Remove Background option.

A transparent photo will be created separately. It can be shared on iMessage and other messaging apps as a sticker.

(Written by Ayushi Jain)

  Published Date: September 26, 2022 4:46 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 26, 2022 5:12 PM IST
How to make stickers from photos in iOS 16
