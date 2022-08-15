Apple has introduced several new features to iPhones with the new iOS 16 update. While most features are about the UI’s design such as the new lock screen and battery percentage, there are also some other convenient features that the OS brings, which you may not notice easily until you dig deep. Also Read - How to turn on Sleep Schedule on iPhone: Step-by-Step Guide

One such feature that you may not know or may have only heard about, is the ability to delete duplicate photos on your iPhone. Let’s face it. Taking multiple photos from the same angle to get the best shot is what we all do, however, we often forget to delete those similar or duplicate images. Also Read - Messaged the wrong person on WhatsApp? Now you have two days to delete it

With this new feature available on iOS 16, you can easily delete or merge two or more photos into one and save a lot of space on your iPhone. Also Read - Apple may roll out iPadOS 16 update a month later than expected

How to delete duplicate photos on iPhone

[Note: The feature is available only in iOS 16. If you are using any other older versions, this feature won’t work for you. Also, Apple may remove or change a couple of things in the upcoming iOS updates, that said, as of writing this, the feature is working.]

Step 1: Open the Photos App on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on Albums.

Step 3: Scroll to the bottom until you find the ‘Utilities’ section.

Step 4: Under Utilities, you will see the Duplicates option. Tap on it.

Step 5: Now, you will see all the duplicate photos stored on your phone. You can scroll and see which duplicate or similar photo you want to delete. We recommend Deleting/Merging all as the OS’ AI pretty much detects duplicate photos accurately.

(These duplicate photos can be anything from your clicked images to screenshots, all will be visible.)

Step 6: Lastly, to delete duplicate photos, tap on the ‘Merge’ button.

Now, you will only have one photo and the duplicate ones will be deleted.

Google Photos, which is a gallery app also had this feature for a long time. It’s great to see that finally, iPhone’s very own Gallery app has this feature.