iPadOS 16: How to lift subject from background in Photos

Here's how you can remove the subject from the background on your Apple iPad with iPadOS 16.

  • iPadOS 16 brings the most useful feature of iOS 16 on iPhones.
  • The background removal feature works great on the big display of the iPad.
  • The feature replaces the need of using photo-editing apps to lift up the subject in an image.
iPadOS 16 was launched last week and it is now available for all eligible iPads. The new iPadOS brings one of the iOS 16’s main features to iPads. The new OS for iPad has a feature that lifts the subject in a photo from the background allowing you to have a png format of that subject you just lifted away. Also Read - Apple App Store to sell ads space and show more ads on the platform

This feature is way too convenient, especially, if you are a photo editor or just want to play around with the images of you or your pet. Apple says that it uses artificial intelligence to accurately outline the subject and separate it from the background. Also Read - How to download and install MacOS Ventura on your Mac, MacBook

Here’s how you can lift the subject from the background in photos. Also Read - MacOS Ventura arrives on Macs, MacBooks, iMac computers: Check its top features

Separate subject from background in photos

Step 1: Open the photo where you want the subject in the photo to be separated from the background. It can be a portrait shot of yours or of your pet.

Step 2: Once you open the photo, simply tap and hold on to the subject in the photo, for instance, a dog.

Step 3: Now, while you tap and hold on to the subject in the photo, open the Notes or Messages, or the Mail app. You can do that by swiping from the bottom to the top while holding the subject, and then opening any of the aforesaid apps.

Step 4: Open a Note/Chat/New Mail and place the subject that you just separated.

That’s how easily your subject will be separated from the background and you will have an image without a background.

Step 5:  Lastly, Save the photo from the Note/Chat/Mail.

Do Note that after you tap and hold on to the subject in a photo, you can also copy it directly and paste it anywhere on your iPad.

This feature was first introduced on iPhones with iOS 16 and we made a dedicated story on it.

  • Published Date: October 24, 2022 8:00 PM IST
