Apple iPhones come with several polished features including the ability to record a video while playing music in the background. Yes, you can keep on listening to the music in the background and take videos on your iPhone with an easy trick. What's great is, that you don't need to download any third-party app for this. You are good to go with the stock iPhone camera app.

Before we get started, it is worth noting that the video you click will also record the music that's playing, and unfortunately, there's no way of removing the music from the video other than making it silent through the Photos.

Regardless, Apple is at least allowing you to do this unlike some Android phones, which can't record a video while playing music through the stock camera app.

How to shoot video while playing music on iPhone

Step 1: First of all, turn on the music that you want to play or want to record in the video.

Step 2: Now, head to your iPhone’s camera app.

Step 3: You can try and open the video mode and see if it’s working, it mostly won’t work as the music will automatically stop working. That said, you don’t have to open the video mode here, simply play the music you want in the background and open the photo mode in your iPhone’s camera app.

Step 4: Now, tap on hold the shutter button and the video will start recording. While you hold the shutter move it to the lock icon on the right side.

With this, you can start the recording without stopping the music that’s playing in the background. Also, since you have locked the video, you can remove your hand from the shutter and let the video record. After you are done, you can stop the video and it will be saved in the Photos app.

As said above, the video will also capture the music that’s playing in the background. This can be useful for some, while it may be a deal breaker for others. But thankfully, you can remove this music as well.

To do that, head to the Photos app and open the video that you just recorded. Now, tap on edit, and on the top right corner click on the speaker icon. Lastly, hit on Done. Now, the background music that got recorded will be muted.

That’s it. That’s how easily you can record video while playing music in the background on your iPhone.