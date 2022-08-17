comscore How to shoot video while playing music on iPhone
  • Home
  • How To
  • Iphone Hack How To Record Video While Playing Music On Iphone
News

iPhone hack: How to record video while playing music on iPhone

How To

Apple secretly allows you to record videos while listening to music on your iPhone. Here's how you can do that.

iPhone-13-4

Apple iPhones come with several polished features including the ability to record a video while playing music in the background. Yes, you can keep on listening to the music in the background and take videos on your iPhone with an easy trick. What’s great is, that you don’t need to download any third-party app for this. You are good to go with the stock iPhone camera app. Also Read - 5G Tablet Shipments in India grew 71% YoY in Q2, Lenovo leads followed by Apple

Before we get started, it is worth noting that the video you click will also record the music that’s playing, and unfortunately, there’s no way of removing the music from the video other than making it silent through the Photos. Also Read - Apple threatens to fire employee after she posts TikTok video: Report

Regardless, Apple is at least allowing you to do this unlike some Android phones, which can’t record a video while playing music through the stock camera app. Also Read - Apple might launch a new low-cost iPad alongside M2 iPad Pro this year

How to shoot video while playing music on iPhone

Step 1: First of all, turn on the music that you want to play or want to record in the video.

Step 2: Now, head to your iPhone’s camera app.

Step 3: You can try and open the video mode and see if it’s working, it mostly won’t work as the music will automatically stop working. That said, you don’t have to open the video mode here, simply play the music you want in the background and open the photo mode in your iPhone’s camera app.

Step 4: Now, tap on hold the shutter button and the video will start recording. While you hold the shutter move it to the lock icon on the right side.

With this, you can start the recording without stopping the music that’s playing in the background. Also, since you have locked the video, you can remove your hand from the shutter and let the video record. After you are done, you can stop the video and it will be saved in the Photos app.

As said above, the video will also capture the music that’s playing in the background. This can be useful for some, while it may be a deal breaker for others. But thankfully, you can remove this music as well.

To do that, head to the Photos app and open the video that you just recorded. Now, tap on edit, and on the top right corner click on the speaker icon. Lastly, hit on Done. Now, the background music that got recorded will be muted.

That’s it. That’s how easily you can record video while playing music in the background on your iPhone.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 17, 2022 9:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to create an in-person event on Facebook
How To
How to create an in-person event on Facebook
8 Games coming to Game Pass this month

Photo Gallery

8 Games coming to Game Pass this month

Airbnb brings new anti-party tools to apps to get rid of unauthorized parties

Apps

Airbnb brings new anti-party tools to apps to get rid of unauthorized parties

Vivo V25 Pro launched in India: Here are the top alternatives

Photo Gallery

Vivo V25 Pro launched in India: Here are the top alternatives

Attention PC gamers! AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs are launching this month

Laptops

Attention PC gamers! AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs are launching this month

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

India wearables market shipped 38 million Units in H1 2022, BoAT, Noise and OnePlus on top: IDC

Airbnb brings new anti-party tools to apps to get rid of unauthorized parties

Android 13 Rolled Out For Some Smartphones, Check out the list

Attention PC gamers! AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs are launching this month

Honda2Wheelers India launches Activa Premium Edition at Rs 75,400

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Android 13 Rolled Out For Some Smartphones, Check Out the Video to know more

News

Android 13 Rolled Out For Some Smartphones, Check Out the Video to know more
From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000

Features

From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000
VLC Media Player Banned In India By The Government, Know the Reason Here

News

VLC Media Player Banned In India By The Government, Know the Reason Here
Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More

Features

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999