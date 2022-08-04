Deleting data from an iPhone isn’t a straightforward process. Deleting any piece of data doesn’t erase it completely. It just ensures that the deleted piece of content is not accessible through the iPhone interface. In order to remove all of your content and settings from iPhone’s storage, you need to take a bunch of extra steps. So, if you are planning to give away your old iPhone or sell it, here is a detailed guide that will help you erase all of your data and settings from your old iPhone using iPhone settings, your Windows PC and Mac. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check details

How to erase all content and settings from your old iPhone

Step 1: Open Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Then scroll down to General settings.

Step 3: Now tap the Transfer or Reset iPhone option.

Step 4: Next, tap the Erase All Content and Settings option.

When your iPhone’s system has erased all content and settings, your iPhone will restart with all content and settings erased.

How to erase all content and settings from your old iPhone using your Mac or Windows PC

Step 1: Connect your iPhone with your personal computer with a cable. You can use your iPhone’s charging cable for the same.

Step 2: If you are using a Mac or a Macbook follow these steps:

— Go to the Finder sidebar.

— Select your iPhone.

— Now click on the General option at the top of the window.

— Then click on the Restore iPhone.

It is worth noting that in order to restore your iPhone to factory settings, your Mac PC or Macbook laptop should be running on macOS 10.15 or later version of the operating system.

Step 3: On the contrary, if you are using a Windows PC, follow these steps:

— Install the latest version of iTunes on your PC.

— Open iTunes on your Windows PC.

— Now click on the iPhone button near the top left of the iTunes window.

— Now click on the Summary option.

— Next, click on the Restore iPhone option.

— Lastly, follow the onscreen instructions to complete the process.