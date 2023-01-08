Apple’s iMessages app has a host of features that make the plain and simple messages app incredibly useful. In addition to that, the app also has features that make boring text messages interesting and fun. For instance, iMessages users can send memojis and messages with light effect on their iPhones and iPads. In addition to that, Apple’s messaging app also has a feature that enable users to edit, and event recall a sent message within 15 minutes of sending it. Also Read - Apple ditches plans to launch iPhone SE 4 in 2024: Ming Chi Kuo

Did you know that iMessages has a feature that lets users send invisible messages to their contacts. Basically, users can send a message in a scrambled format that can be viewed only by the receiver. Not even the sender can unscramble the message after sending it, which in turn prevents people from snooping in users’ private conversations. Also Read - Forget iPhone 14 Pro, Qualcomm has another plan to bring satellite connectivity to your phone

Apart from this, users can also use various effects such as Slam and Loud to make their messages a bit more dramatic. So, if you want to send an invisible message to a friend, here’s what you need to do: Also Read - Apple's 'Find My' app helps to locate stolen car: Here's how

How to send an invisible message on iPhone

Step 1: Open the iMessages app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Open a new chat or an existing chat where you want to send the invisible message.

Step 3: Type in your message or upload the images in the chat box. You can also insert a Memoji.

Step 4: Now touch and hold the Send button.

Step 5: Then tap the gray dots against the ‘Send with invisible ink’ option to preview the effect.

Step 6: You can also pick the Slam, Loud and Gentle options and preview those effects.

Step 7: Once you have selected the effect of your choice, tap the Send button to send the message.

How to animate your message screen on your iPhone

However, there’s a catch. These effects are only applied to the message or the image in the message bubble. Apple’s iMessages also lets users customise the effect to the entire message screen. Users can select from a bouquet of eight effect options, which include — Send with Echo, Send with Spotlight, Send with Balloons, Send with Confetti, Send with Love, Send with Lasers, Send with Fireworks, and Send with Celebrations.

So, here is a step-by-step guide to animate your message screen on your iPhone:

Step 1: Open the iMessages app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Open a new chat or an existing chat where you want to send the invisible message.

Step 3: Type in your message or upload the images in the chat box. You can also insert a Memoji.

Step 4: Now touch and hold the Send button.

Step 5: On the top of the screen, tap the Screen option.

Step 6: Select the effect that you like.

Step 7: Hit the Send button right next to your message.